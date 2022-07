A Hempstead man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:15, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to the 2500 block of South Day Street, the HEB store, in reference to a theft. Officers learned that Billie Jordan, 63 of Hempstead, had stolen items from this business. Due to Jordans criminal history, he was placed in custody for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more Previous Convictions. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

HEMPSTEAD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO