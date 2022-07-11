ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Police Department Commemorates First All Female Shift in History

huskeradio.com
 2 days ago

The North Platte Police Department is commemorating the first all female shift in the departments...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Dawson County Authorities Investigating A Missing 15-Year-Old

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a missing/runaway juvenile. 15 year old Melany E. Martinez-Morales is described as 4’11”, 110 lbs, brown eyes and black hair. According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, she was last seen wearing a black Little Caesars shirt and gray shorts. She has a birth mark on her right cheek. Was seen walking with an unknown male subject July 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Lexington area. If anyone has any knowledge as to her whereabouts you are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.
LEXINGTON, NE
huskeradio.com

North Platte Area Civil Defense Sirens To Be Tested Wednesday

The North Platte 911 Center is upgrading equipment this week. According to a press release from North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves at the conclusion of the upgrades tests are required for all radio frequencies. As a result tests will be conducted of the civil defense sirens for North Platte, Lake Maloney, Hershey, Brady and Gothenburg at 11:30 this Wednesday morning.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

42-year-old North Platte man sentenced to prison for domestic violence case

A 42-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 3½ years in state prison for a domestic violence case that stems from a June 2020 incident. In Lincoln County District Court, Ronald A. Dennis Jr. received 24 months in prison for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and 12 months for negligent child abuse with no injury.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
knopnews2.com

Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle and SUV crash near the Golden Spike Tower. Both motorized vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Front and Homestead Road. Officers say this led the motorcycle and SUV to collide.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Char Swalberg Honored at North Platte Pow Wow

The North Platte Bulletin reports that Char Swalberg received a surprise on Saturday afternoon at the second day of the North Platte Pow Wow. Swalberg, the organizer of the Pow Wow, received the key to the city by North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. She was visibly moved by the honor and she had to wipe away tears for minutes afterward. The Grand Entry, which kicked off the second day of the Pow Wow, began with a prayer that thanked God for the beautiful day and the beautiful way of life, as well as the safety and well-being of the participants and spectators. The Grand Entry saw the dancers enter the circle, accompanied by law enforcement and veterans carrying over 10 flags. Mayor Kelliher came bearing the flag that represented the Korean War.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

American Solar Challenge races through North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cars from the American Solar Challenge made their way through North Platte on Monday on their way to a checkpoint at Scotts Bluff National Monument in Gering. The American Solar Challenge features student designed solar powered cars from different colleges in North America, the cars are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Post#Investigator Citta#Social Media
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Commissioners to Continue Discussion on Chamber’s Purchase of Greenbrier Rail Facility

Monday morning the Lincoln County Commissioners have several note worthy action items on the agenda. Including an update on the potential purchase by the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the Greenbrier Rail Facility and the potential financial assistance from the County. The meeting that begins shortly after 9 Monday morning can be viewed with the link provided below:
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: Platte River Cruise Night offers muscle cars, motorcycles

Stephanie Berkheimer-Anway’s first birthday present was one she didn’t truly get to enjoy for three decades. Her father bought a 1970 Dodge Challenger when she was a year old. He restored, rebuilt and repainted the vehicle — a project that was completed by her 21st birthday. “On...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance, meth; theft by deception. Eric M. Stoner. Age: 30. 1 warrant: Failure to appear; criminal impersonation; obstruct a peace officer; theft by unlawful taking, disturbing the peace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
huskeradio.com

Winning 2 by 2 Ticket Sold in North Platte

One individual purchased a 2by2 ticket in North Platte for Monday night’s drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at the Kwik Stop on East 4th Street, with winning numbers Red 04 and 10, and White 11 and 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100, as winning tickets 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln, and additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

NPCC Student-Athletes Named to 2021-22 NJCAA All-Academic Teams

The National Junior College Athletic Association has recognized 16 North Platte Community College student-athletes for their efforts in the classroom. Volleyball players Katy Bartell, Avery Johnson – also a NPCC women’s basketball player, Tessa Metschke, Morgan Ramsey, Allie Schneider and Sarah Wamsley were named to the 2021-22 NJCAA All-Academic First Team for achieving a 4.0 GPA. NPCC volleyball players Madison Neely and AnnaLise Glosson earned Second Team honors for maintaining a GPA of 3.80-3.99, and Karley Spillane was named to the Third Team for having a 3.60-3.79 GPA. As a whole, the Knights volleyball team recorded a 3.68 average GPA, landing it a spot on the NJCAA’s Volleyball Academic Team of the Year list and ranking it among the Top 10 community colleges in the nation. In men’s basketball, Caleb Horne and Slavomyr Marchenko represented NPCC on the All-Academic First Team. Knights basketball player Timur Krupalija took Second Team honors while his teammates, Mitar Cakovic and Danilo Matovic, made the Third Team. Jordyn Moon was named to the Second Team for women’s basketball, and Madison Heinzen joined the Third Team. A complete list of the All-Academic award recipients can be found at: njcaa.org/awards/academic_student-athlete.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy