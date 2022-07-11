North Platte Police Department Commemorates First All Female Shift in History

The National Junior College Athletic Association has recognized 16 North Platte Community College student-athletes for their efforts in the classroom. Volleyball players Katy Bartell, Avery Johnson – also a NPCC women’s basketball player, Tessa Metschke, Morgan Ramsey, Allie Schneider and Sarah Wamsley were named to the 2021-22 NJCAA All-Academic First Team for achieving a 4.0 GPA. NPCC volleyball players Madison Neely and AnnaLise Glosson earned Second Team honors for maintaining a GPA of 3.80-3.99, and Karley Spillane was named to the Third Team for having a 3.60-3.79 GPA. As a whole, the Knights volleyball team recorded a 3.68 average GPA, landing it a spot on the NJCAA’s Volleyball Academic Team of the Year list and ranking it among the Top 10 community colleges in the nation. In men’s basketball, Caleb Horne and Slavomyr Marchenko represented NPCC on the All-Academic First Team. Knights basketball player Timur Krupalija took Second Team honors while his teammates, Mitar Cakovic and Danilo Matovic, made the Third Team. Jordyn Moon was named to the Second Team for women’s basketball, and Madison Heinzen joined the Third Team. A complete list of the All-Academic award recipients can be found at: njcaa.org/awards/academic_student-athlete.
