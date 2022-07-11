North Platte Police Department Commemorates First All Female Shift in History

The North Platte Bulletin reports that Char Swalberg received a surprise on Saturday afternoon at the second day of the North Platte Pow Wow. Swalberg, the organizer of the Pow Wow, received the key to the city by North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. She was visibly moved by the honor and she had to wipe away tears for minutes afterward. The Grand Entry, which kicked off the second day of the Pow Wow, began with a prayer that thanked God for the beautiful day and the beautiful way of life, as well as the safety and well-being of the participants and spectators. The Grand Entry saw the dancers enter the circle, accompanied by law enforcement and veterans carrying over 10 flags. Mayor Kelliher came bearing the flag that represented the Korean War.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO