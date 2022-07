Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO