Reba McEntire announces Charleston dates on upcoming arena tour

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Country music icon Reba McEntire announced dates Monday for her upcoming arena concert tour, which includes an October stop at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The announcement follows McEntire’s run of shows earlier this year, which ran from January 13 to March 19 and included dates in Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan among others.

“We had so much fun in Spring, we just had to get back out there and do it again,” said McEntire.

The upcoming tour will feature fellow country star Terri Clark – known for hits such as “Better Things to Do,” “If I Were You,” and “When Boy Meets Girl” – as a special guest.

Featured during the run of shows, along with a stop in the Mountain State, will be performances in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, along with a host of other locations.

McEntire’s upcoming tour will bring her to Charleston, WV on Thursday, October 20, 2022 for a 7:30pm performance at the Coliseum & Convention Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00am. Several opportunities for presale purchases will be made available, however, beginning with Citi® Cardmember Presale and Artist Presales starting Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:00am.

Additionally, a Support Presale Offer will be available on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 starting at 10:00am, followed by a Live Nation Presale and Local/Radio/Venue Presales on Thursday, July 14, 2022, also beginning at 10:00am.

More information, as well as a comprehensive list of dates for Reba McEntire’s upcoming arena tour can be found here at the Reba website.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of upcoming performance events at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center can be seen here.