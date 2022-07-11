ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire announces Charleston dates on upcoming arena tour

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Country music icon Reba McEntire announced dates Monday for her upcoming arena concert tour, which includes an October stop at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The announcement follows McEntire’s run of shows earlier this year, which ran from January 13 to March 19 and included dates in Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan among others.

“We had so much fun in Spring, we just had to get back out there and do it again,” said McEntire.

The upcoming tour will feature fellow country star Terri Clark – known for hits such as “Better Things to Do,” “If I Were You,” and “When Boy Meets Girl” – as a special guest.

Featured during the run of shows, along with a stop in the Mountain State, will be performances in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, along with a host of other locations.

McEntire’s upcoming tour will bring her to Charleston, WV on Thursday, October 20, 2022 for a 7:30pm performance at the Coliseum & Convention Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00am. Several opportunities for presale purchases will be made available, however, beginning with Citi® Cardmember Presale and Artist Presales starting Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:00am.

Additionally, a Support Presale Offer will be available on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 starting at 10:00am, followed by a Live Nation Presale and Local/Radio/Venue Presales on Thursday, July 14, 2022, also beginning at 10:00am.

More information, as well as a comprehensive list of dates for Reba McEntire’s upcoming arena tour can be found here at the Reba website.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of upcoming performance events at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center can be seen here.

ENTERTAINMENT
HUNTINGTON, WV
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
WOWK 13 News

Charleston’s Cato Pool opens again Tuesday at noon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cato Park Swimming Pool on Charleston’s West Side hill opens again on Tuesday at noon after being closed since June 26. On June 26, Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to maintenance issues out of their control and that they were working diligently to fix the issue.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce Open Enrollment for Swimming Lessons

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will be offering a 6-session program designed to teach the basics of swimming in water. The program will feature 5 sessions that are 30 min each session. There are 2 time slots for different age groups; 10:00am – 10:30am will be for 2-5 years of age and 10:45am – 11:15am will be for ages 6+. There is limited availability so early sign up is encouraged. Floats and kick boards will be provided for use during the course. Participants will be reminded to bring their own swimwear, sunblock, towel, and any other supplies they may want or need. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved Sissonville restaurant owner dies at 84

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A beloved local community member died on Friday, but her legacy will continue to live on. Janet Edens, Owner of popular Sissonville restaurant, Top Spot Country Cookin’, died at the age of 84. She was known across the Mountain State for her restaurant, which has been in business for 37 years. […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Golf: Mountain State Golf Classic starts Saturday

The Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland will garner much of the national golf attention this weekend. Locally however, all eyes will be on an extremely popular golf tournament being played at Grandview Country Club and Glade Springs. Now in its 43rd year, the Mountain State Golf Classic, which was...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced Monday the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend. The Oak Hill establishment has generated a significant local buzz since its opening weekend – more on that here – and has been steadily working to grow business since. Monday,...
OAK HILL, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington becomes fourth West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington City Council on Monday night voted to ban conversion therapy in city limits for children under 18. The city joins Charleston, Morgantown and Wheeling as the only others in West Virginia to outlaw the practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender. These are practices that have been considered abusive by medical and mental health organizations.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Walker Creek Farms & Cabins: a respite from the modern world

NEBO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Oftentimes it can feel as though – in a world of unrelenting stimulation which demands seemingly constant attention – it is nearly impossible to just get away from it all. Walker Creek Farms & Cabins seeks to remedy this affliction, by offering up...
NEBO, WV
WVNS

Raylee Browning family holds vigil on her birthday

Fayetteville, WV — (WVNS)– Raylee Browning would have turned 12 years old on Monday, July 11, 2022. Instead, her family gathered in Fayetteville for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, July 9, 2022, to remember the little girl, who died in 2018. For the first time since 2018, Raylee Browning’s mother, Janice Wriston, of Beckley, decorated […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WAYNE, WV
HUNTINGTON, WV
BECKLEY, WV
