This is an update to the suspicious death that occurred on July 8, 2022 near Northpark in Spanish Fork, UT. The death has been confirmed as a homicide. On July 9, 2022 Spanish Fork Police was contacted by Ogden City Police in relation to our suspicious death on July 8, 2022. Ogden Police arrested 28 year old Christian Taele of Springville, UT on an unrelated incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. Christian is currently being held in the Weber County Jail on their charges.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO