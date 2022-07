A late birdie and eagle helped Yvette O’Brien pull away at the 1st Connecticut Girls Junior Amateur and win the title in wire-to-wire fashion. Leading by one shot as she made the turn at the Country Club of Waterbury O’Brien (Greenwich CC ) found another gear. Playing the course for the first time O’Brien began the day with a one-shot lead and despite a disappointing 4-over 40 on the front nine she still held the same advantage as she headed for home.

