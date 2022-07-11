‘Robert Is Amazing’: R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Wrote Bombshell Letter To Judge Before Sentencing

Mega; @joycelynsavage/Instagram

R. Kelly ’s longtime girlfriend Joycelyn Savage wrote an emotional letter to the judge prior to the disgraced singer being sentenced to 30 years in prison, Radar has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the letter submitted to the court by his 26-year-old fiancée. Prior to his 2020 arrest, Savage and another former Kelly partner named Azriel Clary were by his side constantly.

The two even sat down for an interview with Gayle King where they defended the convicted criminal. Clary eventually broke free and went back home to her parents. She has since spoken out about the alleged abuse she suffered and has publicly said she hopes Savage will get out.

For her part, Savage has stood by Kelly despite two indictments in different states accusing the singer of abusing young women for years. Last year, the singer was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Prosecutors claimed Kelly and his associates ran a scheme that had the sole goal of recruiting young women — often underage — for Kelly to groom and abuse. Kelly denied all allegations that he forced women to have sex with him.

Several victims took the stand in court to detail to the jury what Kelly did to them. Savage has not been swayed by any of the testimony.

Mega

In her letter , she wrote, “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

She described her relationship with R. Kelly as “amazing.”

“He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Savage told the court. “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”

She said the Robert she knew was “very sweet, gentle, and kind.”

Mega

Savage added, “At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

Kelly’s fiancé went on to describe the singer as an “all-around incredible person” who loves “his music.” She said Kelly is a “positive, outgoing, and very generous” individual.

She pleaded with the court not to throw the book at Kelly writing, “Robert and I are deeply in love, and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”

The letter did little to convince the judge who decided Kelly deserved three decades behind bars for his crimes .