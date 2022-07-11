Natalie H. Rudd

Lee Renner, age 63, of Irwin, concluded his journey on Earth, Friday, July 8, 2022 after a battle with cancer. His family was by his side when he passed at home peacefully to be with the Lord. He was born November 7, 1958 to the late Norman and Margia Turner Renner of Irwin. He attended elementary through high school at Fairbanks. He completed his undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University and his graduate degree at Xavier University. Lee enjoyed his work as a farmer and home rehabber extraordinaire, filling his leisure time with family, dogs, chickens, terrible old horror movies and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Britton Renner; his children, Miriam White, Monica (Josh) Strothers, Luke (Allie) Renner and Nathan Renner; seven grandchildren, Nora, Bea, Amelia, Asher, Emily, Ava and Lily; his brother, Fred (Jane) Renner; his sister, Barbara Renner; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other extended family members. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Renner. During Lee’s final days, his wife, Liz, told of a time when she wished she had a trash can that fit in a particular area – within a day or two, Lee custom built one and placed it in that exact spot. She observed that there was no space in the home where she wouldn’t be reminded of his thoughtfulness. Anyone who knew Lee well could attest to this: he was a man of few words and immense action. He lived out his faith in quiet, impactful ways, working diligently to make his corner of the world a better place. He will be remembered for his humor and kindness. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Nick Mazza will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to LSS Faith Mission, 500 West Wilson Bridge Road Suite 245, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support during this time.

