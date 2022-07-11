Jury Acquits Rock Valley Man of Attempted Murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges Sunday following a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the Singing Hills Walmart. Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart, 3400 Singing Hills Blvd., where a disturbance had been reported. According to court documents, a yellow 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ricky Floyd Allen, 41, of Sioux City had "backed up in an aggressive manner" from a parking spot in the Walmart lot and collided with a motorcycle with two people on it.

