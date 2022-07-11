ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

Jury Acquits Rock Valley Man of Attempted Murder

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange City, IA (KICD)– A Rock Valley man accused of attempted murder has been...

Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Arrested, Accused Of Enticing A Minor

(Sioux City, IA) — A 48-year-old Sioux City man has been arrested for allegedly enticing a minor. Amilcar Felix-Gabriel is accused of contacting a sex trafficking task force member who had been posing as a 14-year-old online. KMEG/TV reports Felix-Gabriel allegedly offered 200-dollars for an hour-long sex session. When he went to meet the teen last Thursday he was arrested. He’s now being held in the Woodbury County Jail.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man arrested on OWI charge

ROCK VALLEY—A 70-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Norman Leon Cleveringa stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Buick Regal on Creek Boulevard, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man arrested following hit-and-run at Walmart

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges Sunday following a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the Singing Hills Walmart. Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart, 3400 Singing Hills Blvd., where a disturbance had been reported. According to court documents, a yellow 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ricky Floyd Allen, 41, of Sioux City had "backed up in an aggressive manner" from a parking spot in the Walmart lot and collided with a motorcycle with two people on it.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested on charge of OWI

SHELDON—A 34-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Armando Lopez stemmed from a report of an intoxicated male behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Sienna van at Kwik Star in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Crime & Safety
nwestiowa.com

Worthington teen arrested for OWI, more

ALTON—An 18-year-old Worthington, MN, resident was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age, speeding and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Frayner David Lopez-Martin stemmed from the stop of a...
ALTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man charged with breaking bones in 74-year-old mother's face

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is charged with punching his mother in the face, causing injuries that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kevin Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man pleads not guilty of setting fire in Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store has pleaded not guilty. Orlando Castro, 63, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. According to court documents, Castro entered...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lake Park man gets 10 years prison for fatal crash

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2020 utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed. Christopher Bosma, 50, pleaded guilty in April in Osceola County District Court to vehicular homicide – reckless driving. District...
LAKE PARK, IA
Sioux City Journal

Merrill murder suspect seeks suppression of statements, evidence

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lawyers for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with murder are seeking to have firearms evidence and certain statements he made to police disallowed at his upcoming trial. Thomas Knapp also acted in self-defense when he shot Kevin Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge...
MERRILL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for burglary, meth

SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Archer woman arrested for meth and more

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Archer woman was arrested about 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and speeding. The arrest of Kendra Sue Goeden stemmed from the stop of...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
kicdam.com

Lake Park Man Given Jail Time For Role In Fatal UTV Crash

Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Lake Park man convicted in connection to a fatal UTV crash in Osceola County will spend several years behind bars. 50-year-old Christopher Bosma entered a guilty plea in April to vehicular homicide-reckless driving after he was found to have been intoxicated while driving a UTV near Harris nearly two years ago when it rolled and ejected Kelsie Sturm. She would later die from her injuries at the hospital.
LAKE PARK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for vehicle theft, more

ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Friday, July 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-degree theft, operation without a registration card or plate, no valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jaime Marie...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested after crashing near Alvord

ALVORD—A 24-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, near Alvord on charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez...
ALVORD, IA
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman killed when vehicle crashes into garage

BURBANK, S.D.–The Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Burbank woman was killed at her residence after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall late Friday morning. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s news release posted on social media, Elizabeth Williams was in the path of...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Car crashes through home killing a woman in Burbank, SD

BURBANK, S.D. — One woman is dead after a car crashed through her house and into her backyard Friday morning in Burbank, South Dakota. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that the crash happened just after 11:30 Friday morning. The car, driven by 58-year-old Joyce Hawley, crashed through a...
KELOLAND TV

Officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities remain at the car wash near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police have confirmed to KELOLAND News the incident was an officer-involved shooting. Lt. Aaron Nyberg told KELOLAND’s Dan Santella the shooting happened in the car wash near the intersection. He said there...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shyvonne Thomas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Shyvonne Thomas is wanted by Woodbury County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Shyvonne Thomas is 25 years old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information about Shyvonne Thomas, please call the US Marshal...
SIOUX CITY, IA

