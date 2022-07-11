ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ostrander, OH

John C. Medici

John C. Medici
 2 days ago

John C. Medici, 84, of Ostrander, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital...

Lee Renner

Lee Renner, age 63, of Irwin, concluded his journey on Earth, Friday, July 8, 2022 after a battle with cancer. His family was by his side when he passed at home peacefully to be with the Lord. He was born November 7, 1958 to the late Norman and Margia Turner Renner of Irwin. He attended elementary through high school at Fairbanks. He completed his undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University and his graduate degree at Xavier University. Lee enjoyed his work as a farmer and home rehabber extraordinaire, filling his leisure time with family, dogs, chickens, terrible old horror movies and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Britton Renner; his children, Miriam White, Monica (Josh) Strothers, Luke (Allie) Renner and Nathan Renner; seven grandchildren, Nora, Bea, Amelia, Asher, Emily, Ava and Lily; his brother, Fred (Jane) Renner; his sister, Barbara Renner; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other extended family members. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Renner. During Lee’s final days, his wife, Liz, told of a time when she wished she had a trash can that fit in a particular area – within a day or two, Lee custom built one and placed it in that exact spot. She observed that there was no space in the home where she wouldn’t be reminded of his thoughtfulness. Anyone who knew Lee well could attest to this: he was a man of few words and immense action. He lived out his faith in quiet, impactful ways, working diligently to make his corner of the world a better place. He will be remembered for his humor and kindness. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Nick Mazza will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to LSS Faith Mission, 500 West Wilson Bridge Road Suite 245, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support during this time.
IRWIN, OH
Jerry K. Blessing

Jerry K. Blessing, 83, of Pleasantville and formerly of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 at his residence with family by his side. A 1956 graduate of Marysville High School, he worked in sales with Palmer-Donavin in Columbus for 43 years. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and most importantly, his time spent with his family. Jerry was also a member of the Moose Lodge 2434, the Eagles 2801, and the Amvets Post 51 all of Buckeye Lake and the VFW Post 3761 in Baltimore.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Natalie H. Rudd

Natalie H. Rudd, 42 of Marion, died unexpectedly Sunday July 3, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born April 21, 1980 in Okinawa, Japan to Skip Bollinger and Pamela (Fryman) Natalie loved her job as a Traveling Nurse LPN. She had worked for Gale Healthcare. She and her...
MARION, OH
Teddy D. “Ted” Starks

Teddy D. “Ted” Starks, 54, of Dublin, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law in Raymond. A football athlete, he attended Urbana University, the University of Cincinnati and the Ohio State University with a focus on fitness training. While he worked for Scotts in their chemical department, he was passionate about being a body builder and fitness trainer. His faith was strong, and he had a wonderful relationship with Jesus Christ. An avid Ohio State and Pittsburg Steeler’s fan, he also enjoyed cars and riding motorcycles. Friendly and supportive, Ted’s most valuable asset was that he just loved people. He never knew a stranger, and he would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
DUBLIN, OH
Jury Still Out On Solar Farm PILOT Programs

At its regular meeting today, the Union County Board of Commissioners heard from Howard Fleeter, an economist who was charged with crunching the numbers when it comes to the taxation of the solar farms that are moving in to Union County in droves. At this point, the Board of Commissioners...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Marysville City Council Breezes Through Agenda

MARYSVILLE – In contrast to many recent meetings, the Marysville City Council made short work of the abbreviated agenda at its regular meeting Monday evening. Only four council members were on hand for the meeting Monday evening, as council members Deborah Groat, J.R. Rausch and Alan Seymour were all excused.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Local School Take First Step Toward Arming Teachers/Staff

The Benjamin Logan Board of Education conducted a special meeting Monday and voted to approve a resolution to start training teachers and staff to act as an armed response team at the rural school. Part of the Benjamin Logan District School boundary reaches into Union County near the northwest border...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

