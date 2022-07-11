ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst police investigating possible hate crime after swastikas painted on home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst police are investigating a possible hate crime after swastikas were spray-painted on a west suburban home.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Elmhurst police responded to a home in the 400-block of North Oak Street for a report of symbols of hate spray-painted on two garage doors and one car parked in the home's driveway.

Police believe three swastikas were spray-painted in red paint sometime between 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

The victims did not see any prior suspicious activity or threats, Elmhurst police said.

Investigators are working to determine if the home was specifically targeted.

Police are asking anyone with home security video systems in or near the neighborhood to check for suspicious people or vehicles that may have been recorded.

Anyone with video leads or other information is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.

