ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA to consider first over-the-counter birth control

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Unab_0gbchUgT00

T he Food and Drug Administration will consider a French pharmaceutical company’s application to make its birth control medication available over the counter.

HRA Pharma, a subsidiary of Perrigo, has requested that its non-estrogen oral contraceptive be made available without a prescription. If approved, the daily birth control pill would be the first ever to be approved for over-the-counter use.

BIDEN SETS UP LEGAL BATTLE WITH RED STATES OVER ABORTION PILLS

“This historic application marks a groundbreaking moment in contraceptive access and reproductive equity in the U.S.," said Frederique Welgryn, the chief strategic operations and innovation officer at HRA Pharma.

The progestin-only birth control, also called the minipill, is one of many birth control tools that does not contain the hormone estrogen. Progestin is a synthetic version of the naturally occurring hormone progesterone, which is often combined with estrogen in birth control pills.

The announcement from HRA Pharma comes less than a month after the Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization . But the decision to submit its application this week was "coincidental" and not influenced by the court’s ruling, a company spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

HRA Pharma’s pill, marketed as Opill, is already approved by the FDA for use via prescription, but the court’s ruling last month thrust the issue of birth control access back into the spotlight.

"As a doctor, I am dedicated to empowering people to make decisions about pregnancy prevention. For many, a birth control pill may be the best option for them but requiring a prescription is an unnecessary obstacle that can put it out of reach," Dr. Melissa J. Kottke, an OB-GYN, said in the company’s statement.

The progestin-only pill has been used since it was first granted FDA approval in 1973. The pill has a long track record of safety and efficacy. Nearly a third of women have reported difficulty getting a prescription for birth control due to challenges obtaining an appointment or getting to a clinic, difficulty accessing a pharmacy, or not having a primary care physician.

"Removing the prescription requirement for a progestin-only birth control pill will be a historic advancement for pregnancy prevention and a remarkable achievement in community public health," Kottke said.

Major women’s health and physician groups, such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, have advocated making oral contraceptives available without a prescription.

“Providing patients with OTC access to the birth control pill is an easy call from a public health perspective, as the health risks of pregnancy vastly outweigh those of oral contraceptive use,” said AMA board member Dr. David Aizuss last month. “Access is one of the most cited reasons why patients do not use oral contraceptives, use them inconsistently, or discontinue use.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A coalition of Democrats in Congress has also put pressure on FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to “advance public health and follow the science” by reviewing applications for OTC birth control pills “without delay.” Democrats have also put forward a bill to make the pills available without a prescription and to ensure that stores actually stock them.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

As we live through the scary and uncertain time following the Roe v. Wade reversal, women across the country are concerned about how the ruling might affect their access to abortion, birth control, and, now, skin-care medication like Accutane. Accutane, also referred to as isotretinoin (Accutane is the brand name...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Teen Vogue

Transgender Men Explain Domino Effect of Losing Reproductive Care Post-Roe

This article was first published by The 19th. The loss of federal abortion protections has launched America into a new reality: The ability to access abortion depends on where you live. Millions of people have been impacted by this shift, but among the most vulnerable are transgender men and nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people. Without the abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade, this group — already facing discrimination in medical treatment — suddenly are up against barriers that will be insurmountable for many.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over The Counter#Birth Control Pills#Abortion Issues#French#The Supreme Court#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
WEKU

The end of Roe v. Wade has huge economic implications for male partners, too

Nine years ago Donovan Atterberry's girlfriend became pregnant, but a lethal chromosomal disorder was detected and she ended the pregnancy.Nick Cammett/AP. There's a mounting body of evidence on how having or being denied an abortion affects pregnant people, including impacts on their mental health and the finances of them and their children. The effects on their male partners have received less attention.
RELATIONSHIPS
WashingtonExaminer

SEE IT: Simone Biles mistaken for child by flight attendant

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was mistaken for a child by a flight attendant and given a coloring book last week. Biles, known to be the country's most decorated gymnast, was flying from Washington, D.C., to Texas after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday. At 25 years old, Biles is the youngest person to receive the medal so far. During her flight, she documented the awkward exchange with the flight attendant on her Instagram story.
WASHINGTON, DC
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy