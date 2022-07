FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A 41-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash outside Mendota last week, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. On July 5, officials say 41-year-old Dolores Llamas Martinez of Fresno was in a sedan that came to a stop at Highway 33 and Panoche Road. As the sedan then entered the intersection it was struck by a minivan traveling southbound on Highway 33.

