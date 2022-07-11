ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Connect with fellow amputees through Marquette Amputee Social Group

By Tia Trudgeon
WLUC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth returns to her post as host, a 4-year-old dog is safe at home after being rescued from Miners Castle, and...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Candlelight vigil for suicide awareness to be held in Gwinn Saturday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn’s Model Towne Inn is set to hold an event for suicide prevention this weekend. On Saturday, the Inn and Shannon’s Home Cooking will come together to host a candlelight vigil. Organizers said some goals of the event are to plant fruit trees in...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Lower Michigan church helps build house in Dickinson County

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A lower Michigan church is helping those in need in Dickinson County. For the last 51 years, the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings has traveled around the U.S. for youth mission trips. For the first time, they are partnering with the Menominee River Habitat for Humanity...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Tips to building a winning resume to secure a job

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Chris Kangas, Talent Services Manager for U.P. Michigan Works!, explained a resume is what sets job candidates apart from others. The group can help you update and create a resume. Kangas explained modern resumes are a combination of the chronological and functional resumes from the past; resumes...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan non-profit coaches bicycling skills

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette received some important lessons on bicycling Sunday. At Ore Dock Brewing Company, the non-profit League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) taught the community about bike safety. People learned essential skills like proper hand signals and how to drive on sidewalks. The Learning Director of the LMB, Jeff Carek said he feels like people walked away learning something new.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Marquette, MI
WLUC

NAMI set to hold July Zoom support group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Alger and Marquette will be holding their July Zoom support group Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. The group is free for those living with mental illness, and families living with someone with a mental illness. Anyone looking to get involved with the Zoom, is asked to call 906-360-7107 before 6:45 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Lakenenland to host annual Children in Nature event

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Nature is the best playground, especially at Lakenenland. Lakenenland and Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) are hosting the 4th annual “Children in Nature” event. The event focuses on playing outside in nature and will have various activities that surround the Lakenenland campus.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Retired Gwinn teacher gives lesson on dog safety

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids at the Forsyth Public Library received a tail-wagging lesson on dog safety Tuesday. Retired Gwinn biology teacher Burt Murkey talked to kids and families about how to approach a dog that you’re unfamiliar with. He also offered advice on what not to do when...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

GLRC offers child and adolescent specialty services year-round

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center reminds the community that it offers year-round services meant to fill a needed gap in mental health services for children, teens and their families. The Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinic is provided in partnership with Pinerest Christian Mental Health Services and is...
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputees#Fox
WLUC

Register for ‘Meet Michigan’ conversation and share ideas about MSU Extension programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, July 19, Upper Michigan residents have the opportunity to hear about programs though MSU extension, and share ideas. Erin Daines, MSU Extension District 2 Director, explained this is the perfect time to help guide the extension’s research and outreach. There will be conversations with Teresa Woodruff, MSU Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Kelly Millenbah, Interim Dean, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, George Smith, AgBioResearch Director and Quentin Tyler, MSU Extension Director.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Find out if therapeutic cupping is right for your injury

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this cupping demonstration from licensed athletic trainer Kari Getschow. Getschow explains how this treatment works and who might seek it out. You can contact Getschow at Synergy Fitness at (906) 228-7600.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Expect to see the “normal” amount of deer this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season. Although...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

LGBTQ+ books questioned at the Dickinson County Library

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A collection of books is under question at the Dickinson County Library. In March, a patron formally challenged the graphic novel “Patience & Esther.” It was challenged for its graphic depiction of a sexual relationship. In May, the library board voted to keep...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLUC

Over 200 cyclists tour Upper Peninsula as part of the MUP Central Tour

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of cyclists took off from Munising at 8 a.m. Tuesday. They rode through the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to Grand Marais. “Thursday we head into Manistique then to Chatham and then end Saturday back in Marquette at NMU,” said League of...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Walk down Marquette’s memory lane with history center tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first historic walking tour of 2022 was held Tuesday by the Marquette Regional History Center. The 90-minute walk featured authentic stories about the history of downtown Marquette. At the end of the walk, participants stopped at the Lower Harbor Ore Dock. They heard the story of a commercial fisherman Hugh Malloy from a reenactor.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba Salvation Army hosting mobile food pantry

ESCANABA Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry will be having an event at the Salvation Army located at Fifth Avenue South today. It will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until all food runs out; there will be enough food for roughly 330 families on hand. This is a drive-thru event, and the Salvation Army is asking that you do not arrive early for .
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Upper Peninsula State Bank holds grand opening for Marquette location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula State Bank held a grand opening for its Marquette location Wednesday. Located on the west end of Washington Street, Upper Peninsula State Bank held a celebration where prizes, food and outdoor games were present. The event focused on their new system of bank-telling with...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU putting Kaye House up for sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is putting the Kaye house on the market. It’s listed for $630,000. The 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home was built in 1980. Set on one acre of land the home includes a finished basement and two-car attached garage. The total square footage is 7,320. It’s served as housing for NMU Presidents until now. NMU officials say it’s more common now for university presidents’ contracts to include a housing stipend rather than a home on campus.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location closed its doors permanently this week. The Christmas store opened in September 2021. The company said it is closing locations in Bay City, Christmas, Cheboygan and Southfield “to be better aligned for future growth.”. Lume plans to open three...
CHRISTMAS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy