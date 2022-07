Asus's ROG Phone series might hog all the limelight with a focus on crazy specs and design, but its Zenfone lineup has also garnered quite the fan base with a tack toward more stylish selling points. At one point, the lineup was known for its unique camera module that could flip from back to front. Last year, though, the Taiwanese tech firm redoubled on the basics by launching the Zenfone 8, emphasizing high-class in a relatively small size. For 2022, there's plenty to look forward to in the Zenfone 9 — on which the company accidentally spilled the beans last week — and you won't have to wait too long from now to buy it.

