Late-Night Hackensack Taco Bell Fire Doused

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
Taco Bell: 500 South River Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

Hackensack firefighters doused a late-night blaze at a local Taco Bell.

Companies opened an exterior wall and section of roof to extinguish the cockloft flames at the South River Street eatery shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

They had the fire under control within 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause was being investigated.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Englewood, Teaneck and Bogota.

