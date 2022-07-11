ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Making Ends Meet: Cut costs and get cash back at the pump

First Coast News
First Coast News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Filling up the gas tank has been brutal for the past few months and you all have been asking how can you save money on gas. We are helping you make ends meet. Grab your phone. The Upside app and Gas Buddy are your new...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 1

 

Jacksonville Daily Record

It’s a sign that it’s time for Publix

Signs are up for Publix at East San Marco as the supermarket prepares to open by September. “We do not have a confirmed opening date for the San Marco location, but it is targeted for 3rd quarter,” said Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring by email July 11. Signs...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Gas prices continue to fall, but it may not last

Florida's gasoline prices dropped an average of 15 cents per gallon last week, the fourth straight week of decline. The slide is the result of lower oil and gasoline futures prices as traders fear a worldwide recession, according to the AAA auto club. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Have we hit the peak of the housing market?

Prices are still rising, but fewer homes are selling, more are listed for sale and houses are lasting longer on the market. Inflation and rising mortgage rates have doused a market that has boiled for months, and the Federal Reserve is likely to push rates even higher this month. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Monroe’s Smokehouse, Simply Sara’s announce closures amid inflation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two more Jacksonville restaurants announced they are closing for good partially due to the rising cost of inflation. On Facebook, Monroe’s Southside location posted, ‘We have survived the worst of the pandemic, rising overhead and operational cost, labor shortages but it was an unforeseen major building repair cost that played a role in us having to make the exceedingly difficult decision.’
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company

July 12, 2022 - McDonald's is buying out Tampa-based Caspers Company's stake in the McDonald's franchise, which is the largest in the state. The Caspers announced Monday they plan to sell all of its McDonald’s locations and franchises on Oct. 1. The Caspers Company is controlled by Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams and operates 60 locations in Tampa and Jacksonville. "Three generations of Caspers have shined the arches, serving millions of Happy Meals along the way," a release from Caspers reads. "Caspers has contributed to countless charitable organizations supporting the communities with which it has operated. Blake Casper, Allison Casper Adams, and husband Robby Adams wish to thank the thousands of loyal team members who have made Caspers McDonald's so successful over the generations. They have been the smiling faces making the difference in millions of Floridians' lives. We wish the McDonald's system much success in the future." The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The siblings also own the Oxford Exchange, a coworking space with a restaurant and retail, and The Stovall House in Tampa as well as The Library, the restaurant on the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital's St. Petersburg campus.
TAMPA, FL
First Coast News

Renowned Kickbacks Gastropub now up for sale in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) Have you ever wanted your very own secret beer cellar? What about a bar that boasts the world's second-largest draft beer selection?. Kickbacks Gastropub and Goozlepipe & Guttyworks is now for sale in Jacksonville, Florida. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Strategic Holdings Sells 328-Unit Jacksonville Property

Rialto Capital Management provided a $52.3 million loan. Strategic Holdings has sold The Commons, a multifamily property in Jacksonville, Fla. The new owner is Illinois-based BJB Partners, and the asset traded for $34.9 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Berkadia worked on behalf of the seller. The acquisition was funded through a three-year, $52.3 million acquisition and development loan held by Rialto Capital Management.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Park 295 Industrial Park building last two of five buildings

With industrial space facing a tight 3.5% vacancy in Northeast Florida, NorthPoint Development is preparing to build the 217,268-square-foot Building E at Park 295 Industrial Park in Northwest Jacksonville for completion by year-end. That comes as Alta Marketing leases the entire 435,943-square-foot Building D under development. The 175-acre Park 295...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The cost of postage for the USPS has gone up once again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next time you go to the post office, you’re going to need to bring some extra change. As of yesterday, the United States Postal Service increased its prices for First-Class Mail. According to the USPS website, “The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Last chance to feel the freeze for free on 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 7-Eleven is celebrating its 95th birthday on Monday, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day, which means free Slurpees!. 7-Eleven said it recognizes the importance of acknowledging its customers. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” 7-Eleven said....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here’s how you can score free fries ahead of National Fry Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fry lovers unite!. Two of the top fast-food chains are offering F-R-E-E fries to celebrate National Fry Day on Wednesday. McDonald’s is giving away free large fries with no purchase necessary on July 13, according to CNN Business. There is one caveat, though. You will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Help wanted: Take our ‘work’ survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The reporters at “Solutionaries,” a show focused on solutions to significant issues we all face, are planning an upcoming series about work. They plan to tell stories with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, and we’re hoping you’ll consider participating. If...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Review board to consider Morgan & Morgan, Gallagher signs

Designs for two signs that will add Morgan & Morgan and Gallagher’s names to the Downtown skyline in Brooklyn are headed for city review. The Downtown Development Review Board is scheduled to consider an exception July 14 that will allow each company to an additional sign atop the 12-story 501 Riverside Ave. building, previously anchored by TIAA Bank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

What would you like to see in Clay County?

Jacksonville, Fla. — If you live in Clay County, now is your chance to tell county leaders what kind of attractions would make the county a better place to live, work and visit. The county has sent a survey to residents asking for their input on its strategic tourism...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
