The Woods at Chaffee Crossing is where it's at! Check out this beautiful, well maintained 3/2. Picture yourself enjoying a quiet sunset on this covered front patio. From the crown molding to the large backyard, you'd be making an all around great investment here. New Roof (scheduled and paid for) in 2022! Ring doorbell and nest thermostat convey with home. New HVAC unit in 2021. Matching granite throughout. And, this home comes with some history! The subdivision is built on what was formerly part of Fort Chaffee. You're just a few minutes from The Chaffee Crossing Outdoor Recreation Area with so many great amenities to choose from!

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO