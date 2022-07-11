ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

After a great weekend, the heat is coming back! When does the rain return? Details are below…

By John DiPasquale
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – High pressure slides east of us today allowing the heat and humidity to start to build back in today. Highs warm well into the 80s with a bit more humidity. Great pool/beach day!

Tonight, starts quiet but late tonight into Tuesday some showers and storms rumble through at times thanks to a cold front sliding in from the northwest. Tuesday probably won’t be quite as warm as Monday, but 80s nonetheless with more humidity will make it feel quite stuffy.

After a mainly quiet Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. It’s cooler and turning less humid during the day Wednesday. A few more showers and possibly a storm or two is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening thanks to a reinforcing cold front sliding through.

The last half of the week looks good right now with some sun and seasonably warm highs as highs are expected to be close to 80 without the high humidity.

There could still be a lingering shower or two Thursday, but all in all the last half of the week looks dry.

Weekend looks pretty good too, as we heat back up well into the 80s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, very warm and a bit more humid. Highs warm well into the 80s. Wind: SW 6-18 mph.

Monday Night: It’s breezy and not too comfy for snoozing without the AC. Some showers and a few storms are possible after 3 am. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Wind: SW->WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy, warm and very muggy with scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: SW->WSW 6-18 mph.

Tuesday Night: A bit more comfy with variable clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Lows within a few degrees of 60. Wind: WSW 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: A few more showers and possibly a storm or two mainly during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm and turning less humid too. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Thursday: Looks good with some sun and comfortably warm air and just a spotty pop-up shower or two possible. High between 75 and 80.

Friday: Still looks good with sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Warmer and a bit more humidity too with a very slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: It may be pretty steamy with a chance of a shower/storm mainly during the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 80s at least.

Monday: Very warm and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

