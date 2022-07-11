ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered

By Aaron Hepker, Nicole Agee, Beth Malicki
KMOV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A murder case that continues to haunt so many people in the Cedar Valley - family and strangers alike - remains unsolved after 10 years. 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13, 2012. Their...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out

Parents to learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for possible school shooting. Parents can learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting at school. Iowa State Fair in need of more workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vendors say they still don't...
KOEL 950 AM

Two Evansdale Girls Kidnapped and Murdered Ten Years Ago

In two days, Wednesday, July 13, it will be the tenth anniversary of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins' disappearance. It's an abduction and murder case that still haunts the Cedar Valley. Under the watch of their grandmother at Collins’ family home in Evansdale, the girls went for a...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCJJ

Area transient arrested on vehicle theft warrant

An area transient was taken into custody on a theft warrant after failing to appear for his case management conference. The incident occurred back on October 16th, 2020. According to the original criminal complaint, 27-year-old Quincy Bartels was at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Delimart a little after 11:30pm when he asked the victim for a ride to Cedar Rapids. When the victim told him no, Bartels instead asked for a dime. The victim gave him a quarter, and the two went inside to make purchases.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Evansdale, IA
Evansdale, IA
Crime & Safety
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police arrest construction burglary suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to seeing a high level of construction site burglaries in the city over the last several months, Cedar Rapids Police conducted surveillance on various construction sites in town. Investigators found a highlighted pattern of burglary activity in the 2100 block of Wiley BLVD...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man hospitalized in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening. Police said it happened just at about 7:48 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West 5th Street. Police said officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Collins
kwayradio.com

Sunday Shooting in Waterloo

One person is recovering in a hospital after being shot in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of West Fifth Street Sunday night around 7:45. They found the victim there, suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to fully recover. Police say they do not have a suspect at this time.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested after drugs and pistol found in his car

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend on warrants stemming from a traffic stop in Iowa City. The incident in question occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on July 1st. An Iowa City police officer was on routine patrol through the Dodge Street HyVee when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle owned by 33-year-old Xavier Bailey of Bever Avenue SE as he and the occupants got out of it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Trucking Company Faces Lawsuit For Stealing From Drivers

An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Abduction#Continuity#Violent Crime
KCJJ

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit alleges Cedar Rapids discriminates against whites in choosing board members

A Cedar Rapids man is suing the city and mayor over an ordinance that requires five members of the police department’s Citizen Review Board to be people of color. Kevin Wymore, a retired public health analyst, alleges that in February 2021, the City of Cedar Rapids adopted an ordinance establishing an independent, nine-member Citizen Review […] The post Lawsuit alleges Cedar Rapids discriminates against whites in choosing board members appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

House damaged following structure fire in Viola

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Springville Fire Department, the Anamosa Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance headed to 3180 Pleasant Street, Viola after receiving a report of a residential fire. When crews arrived, smoke was emanating from the...
VIOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy