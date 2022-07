History lovers and those interested in railroads, especially the Saluda Grade, will not want to miss the upcoming presentation of Train Tales, this Friday at 7 p.m. The event will take place at Saluda’s Historic Depot and Museum, and Brian Sykes, a retiree from Norfolk Southern Railroad, will be the presenter. Brian worked in Norfolk Southern’s Communications and Signal Department, and during a portion of his career, he had responsibility for C&S equipment on the Saluda Grade.

SALUDA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO