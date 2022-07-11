ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

