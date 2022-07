The 150th Open Championship begins Thursday morning at the ancestral home of golf. The Old Course at St. Andrews tops the bucket list of anyone, player or fan, who loves the game. The last major of the year is being played just as the wheels of the 2022 college football season start to turn. Big 12 Conference Media Days begin Wednesday, the unofficial sign that college football summer is over.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO