ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the sixth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in a row to be shut out of China. Here's why the movies haven't been released there, from LGBTQ themes to online controversies.

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBC6T_0gbcbbYa00
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios
  • "Thor: Love and Thunder" earned over $300 million globally over the weekend, but wasn't released in China.
  • It's the sixth MCU movie in a row, all during the pandemic, to be shut out of the region.
  • It hasn't been approved by China's film censors over LGBTQ+ themes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Taika Waititi Not Interested in Releasing Thor: Love and Thunder 'Waititi Cut'

It has been an awesome weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder and although fans are loving the film as it is, there have also been demands for a director's cut filled with all the deleted scenes. However, it looks like Taika Waititi isn't exactly enthusiastic about the idea. The Thor: Ragnarok director has just shot down the idea of releasing the "Waititi Cut" because he thinks it "sucks!"
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Thor#The Movies
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Decider.com

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming On Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Everybody’s favorite Norse god is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters this weekend. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor himself, this will be the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi, who helmed the most recent Thor: Ragnarok film, is back once again to direct, with a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And Waititi isn’t the only one who’s back—Natalie Portman is returning to reprise her role from the first Thor movie. Only this time, Jane has a hammer, too.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'We live by faith not fear': Disney is sued by three former workers for religious discrimination after they were sacked for not obeying mask and vaccine rules at the Florida resort

Three former employees are suing Walt Disney World, saying they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious reasons. Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb and Adam Pajer said in the lawsuit filed June 30 the firm discriminated against them by not accommodating their requests to be exempt from the company's mandates requiring the vaccine and facial coverings.
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Composer Revealed

The countdown is officially on for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the upcoming Disney+ series arriving in a little over a month. The series, which will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, has continued to make headlines in recent months, especially as components of its ensemble cast and crew have begun to be announced. A new update from Film Music Reporter reveals the latest crew member to join She-Hulk, with Amie Doherty set to serve as the series' composer. Doherty's past work includes Undone, Happiest Season, and Spirit Untamed.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut

A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
MOVIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy