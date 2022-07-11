ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I run one of the only 2 pharmacies that provides mail-order abortion pills. It's been a scary and wild time.

By Urooba Jamal
 2 days ago
Jessica Nouhavandi, a cofounder and co-CEO of Honeybee Health. Honeybee Health
  • Jessica Nouhavandi's pharmacy, Honeybee Health, was the first to ship abortion pills in the US.
  • She said the company's orders rose by 50% the week after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
  • Here's Nouhavandi's take on why this method will grow post-Roe, as told to Insider's Urooba Jamal.

WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Abortion#Pharmacies#Honeybee Health#Post Roe
