ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'Real Housewives' star changes plea to guilty, could face 14 years in prison

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4Kvz_0gbcbQnT00

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah pleaded guilty in court Monday on criminal charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme .

Shah and others were accused of carrying out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people throughout the U.S., many of whom were over age 55.

She entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York that called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. The plea agreement also called for Shah to make restitution to victims in an amount of up to $9.5 million. She also agreed to a forfeiture of $6.5 million.

MORE: Inside 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah's ongoing legal battle

"At this time Ms. Shah would like to withdraw her plea of not guilty," defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said at the start of Monday's change-of-plea hearing.

Shah told the judge she would not appeal if sentenced to 168 months or fewer. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters," Chaudhry said in a statement. "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Shah initially pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering through telemarketing and was scheduled to stand trial beginning next week. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to the first charge, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, as part of the agreement with prosecutors.

"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah told Judge Sidney Stein Monday as she read from a prepared statement. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYRRA_0gbcbQnT00
Chad Kirkland/Bravo - PHOTO: Jen Shah from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Under questioning from the judge, Shah said her scheme made misrepresentations of the value of the services being sold. They had no value, she said.

"Did you know what you were doing was wrong and illegal?" Stein asked.

"Yes, your honor," Shah replied.

Federal prosecutors have said Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith, who has pleaded guilty, were among those "responsible for orchestrating the broader scheme" and supplied "leads that sustained sales floors." Smith, who also initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea last November.

According to prosecutors, Shah intentionally didn't put her name on financial records, instead using relatives; used encrypted apps to communicate with co-conspirators; and directed a co-conspirator to lie in a deposition taken by the Federal Trade Commission to conceal her role in the scheme. Federal prosecutors said in court Monday that victims were prepared to testify in a trial about the misrepresentations made at Shah's direction.

MORE: Jennifer Shah of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' pleads not guilty to fraud

Like many of its counterpart franchises, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is known for portraying the lavish lifestyles of its cast members.

"Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success.' In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh said after Shah and Smith's arrest.

The 48-year-old Shah has appeared on both seasons of the Bravo TV show. The second season, which featured her fighting the charges of fraud, ended in March.

ABC News' Arielle Schwartz and Eileen Murphy contributed to this report.

Comments / 66

Guest
4d ago

I honestly do not believe that she’s sorry. They had her and she knew it. She’s sorry she got caught!!! Who does that kinna stuff to innocent people. She needs to serve full 14 years.

Reply
38
cheryl
4d ago

I worked for a fraud department and those poor elderly people that was their money their savings that they live on lock her up and throw away the key!

Reply(1)
35
Paul Gray
4d ago

just because she's rich and she's on TV doesn't mean that she needs to get a lighter sentence cuz if it was me I would get party the harshest sentence out there so judge hit her with everything you got

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Andy Cohen Is ‘Extremely Upset’ Over RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Pleading Guilty: ‘She Lied for So Long’

Letting it sink in. Andy Cohen initially had sympathy for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah following her guilty plea — but he’s officially changed his tune. “I’m extremely upset about what she did. I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them,” Cohen, 54, said during a Wednesday, July 13, episode of his Radio Andy show, noting that he really wanted to “cheer” the mother of two on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Prison#Bravo Tv
Law & Crime

NYC Mom and Son Charged with Beating Her 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death in ‘Revolting, Disturbing Case’

A 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son are behind bars in New York City nearly a year after the woman’s 7-year-old daughter was beaten to death, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that a grand jury returned indictments against Navasia Jones and Paul Fine Jr. on several felony charges in the August 2021 death of Julissia Batties. Charges include second-degree murder under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life and manslaughter.
BRONX, NY
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Will Pay Up To $16M In Fraud Scheme Plea Deal – Update

PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Complex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Engaged to One of His Alleged Victims

According to newly surfaced legal documents, R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage. In a letter reviewed by Page Six and TMZ which was sent to a federal judge prior to the disgraced singer’s sentencing, Savage claimed she’s engaged to Kelly. “My...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

745K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy