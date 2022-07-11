Don Zimmermann

Margaret “Marge” F. Walters, age 73, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. Marge was born on March 19, 1949 in Manitowoc to the late Wilbert and Cecelia (Smith) Kleiber. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1967 and later went on to obtain her LPN license from NWTC. On August 1, 1970, Marge married Joseph A. Walters Jr. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She had worked as an LPN at Holy Family Hospital for many years, and later she followed her crazy passion cleaning people’s homes. Marge was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. She also liked going out to dinners, watching her husband’s and grandchildren’s softball games, taking trips to the casino, cooking, baking, ironing, and supporting QVC with her shopping. Above all, Marge cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends – especially her grandchildren.

