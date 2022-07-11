ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Don Zimmermann

 2 days ago

Don Zimmermann, 85, of Manitowoc, WI and Mesa, AZ, passed away June 15th 2022. He was born on May 16th 1937 in the town of Centerville, WI, son of Walter and Lydia (Schuette) Zimmerman. He married Janelle Grotegut on August 15, 1959 and they had two children. He obtained his bachelor’s...

Frank A. Hassemer

Frank A. Hassemer, age 63 of Mishicot, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Frank was born in Manitowoc on February 14, 1959 to Harold and LaVerne (Peroutka) Hassemer and has been a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1978, then furthered his education at LTC (Small Engine Program) and later attended the Operators Engineering School in Coloma, Wis. Over the years, Frank held various heavy equipment operator jobs with Sampe Utility Contractors, Arby Construction, and with the City of Manitowoc-Department of Public Works. He later worked for Red Arrow Products of Manitowoc and retired from CP Feeds, as a professional truck driver. On May 20, 2011, he married Rhonda A. Jeanquart in Manitowoc. Together, the couple enjoyed vacationing; grilling out, and spending time with family. Frank was also a motorcycle enthusiast and avid rider. He enjoyed carpentry work as a hobby, and enjoyed many years of hunting.
MISHICOT, WI
seehafernews.com

Donald G. Drumm

Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On June 17, 1983, Butch married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn M. Braun at Bethany Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Butch and Lynn built a beautiful family together, as they were blessed with three boys Joshua, Ryan, and Kyle. Their sons exhibit the best traits of Butch in all they do. The boys were given the best example of what a strong marriage looks like after watching the love between their parents. 39 years of marriage wasn’t always easy, but always worth it.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Margaret F. Walters

Margaret “Marge” F. Walters, age 73, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. Marge was born on March 19, 1949 in Manitowoc to the late Wilbert and Cecelia (Smith) Kleiber. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1967 and later went on to obtain her LPN license from NWTC. On August 1, 1970, Marge married Joseph A. Walters Jr. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She had worked as an LPN at Holy Family Hospital for many years, and later she followed her crazy passion cleaning people’s homes. Marge was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. She also liked going out to dinners, watching her husband’s and grandchildren’s softball games, taking trips to the casino, cooking, baking, ironing, and supporting QVC with her shopping. Above all, Marge cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends – especially her grandchildren.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Patricia L. Schmidt

Patricia L. Schmidt, age 56, a resident of Countryside Living of Denmark, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born October 14, 1965 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, daughter of the late James W. and Judith L. (McMurtrie) Gerdmann. Patty attended Washington High School. She was employed with Santa’s Best, Kelvinator, and Foley Company. Patty was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. She loved watching game shows and playing games, especially cribbage. Most of all, Patty loved and cherished her family, especially her son and granddaughter.
DENMARK, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc American Legion Comes from Behind to Nip Fond du Lac

The Manitowoc American Legion baseball team had to come from behind on the road to force extra innings and hold on to beat the Fond du Lac squad 5-4. The home team held a 3-1 lead entering the 7th inning, but a two-run home run by Hilbert’s Ridge Guyette sent the game to extra innings.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Arrested for 4th of July Shooting

The Sheboygan man responsible for a shooting on the 4th of July has been taken into police custody. The Sheboygan Police Department says that a 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on Independence Day, and shortly after, they announced they were looking for 22-year-old Lemmar T. Washington Jr. Washington...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Construction Reminder for Sheboygan County Motorists

For those who will be traveling in Sheboygan County, the Wisconsin DOT is reminding you of a construction project that is scheduled to begin today. The southbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be completely closed at Highway 42 from 5:00 this morning through 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The northbound ramps...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Operator Of Boat Involved In Lake Winnebago Hit-&-Run Located

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports the operator of the powerboat involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday has been located. That person’s name hasn’t been released and authorities haven’t said if they have been taken into custody. The powerboat they were driving slammed into a two-level...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Manitowoc City Groups Scheduled to Gather Throughout the Day

It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc as there are four meetings on the docket. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 1:30 p.m. in the Manitowoc Senior Center. After going over the Aging and Disability Resource Center Report, the group will...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Men Issued $1 Million Bond in October Homicide

Two men facing charges in connection to a homicide case have each been handed $1 million bonds. Julius Freeman and Eric Perry were each charged in the shooting death of Benzel Rose on October 17th in Fond du Lac. The two men reportedly had robbed Rose at gunpoint, taking cash...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc County Groups Scheduled to Gather This Morning

There are two meetings on the docket for today in Manitowoc County government. The first of these meetings will take place at 9:00 this morning, as the Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex. They will be looking over two conditional use permit requests, and three variance...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Report Rise in Vehicle Entries

It seems to happen in streaks. The Manitowoc Police Department is once again reporting that there has been a string of vehicle entries around the city. A couple of the thefts have been caught on camera, including one man who shared his video on Facebook, which you can see below.
MANITOWOC, WI

