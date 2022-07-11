USC's place in a crowded Los Angeles market

Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde are back together talking about the groundbreaking news that USC and UCLA will be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. The Trojans will move on from the Pac-12 after 100 years of membership, starting with the Pacific Coast Conference way back in 1922 all the way through the Pac-8, the Pac-10 and now the Pac-12. Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on losing all of those traditions like playing Cal and Stanford every year, road trips to the Pacific Northwest and of course playing in the Rose Bowl against a rival from the Big Ten. He also talks about the upside for the Trojans in making this move and if he feels there could have been anything done to prevent USC from leaving, on the conference side and within the Trojans athletic department.

