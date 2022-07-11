ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC's place in a crowded Los Angeles market

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd explains why USC's move to the Big...

Expansion Primer: USC, UCLA to Big Ten; New Opponents for Rutgers

Breaking news surfaced almost two weeks ago about Pac-12 standard bearers USC and UCLA leaving that conference after nearly a century of membership to join the Big Ten. There are plenty of reasons the Big Ten welcomed these two universities from the West Coast to join the league, which has its roots in the Midwest. It is obvious this was done, among other reasons, to extend the Big Ten brand and the reach of its prized Big Ten Network into California.
USC Commit Expected to Visit Notre Dame This Month

Notre Dame is lining up some big-time visitors for July 26. The cookout looks to be the major recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish this summer and the emphasis is on bringing in some elite class of 2024 recruits all in one place. The dead period will be over and recruits are set to hit the road once again.
KU AD Travis Goff discusses latest round of conference realignment, KU's place in the Big 12

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Conference realignment in college athletics resurfaced two weeks ago, almost one year removed from the initial reporting that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. This time around, it was USC and UCLA leaving the Pac 12 for the Big 10. The move sent shockwaves through college athletics and sparked discussion of more potential movement between college programs and conferences.
Look: UCLA Responds To Question About Big Ten Travel Concerns

Just last month, the college sports world learned that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten in 2024. The news came just months after Texas and Oklahoma announced their move to the SEC. Unlike Texas and Oklahoma, though, there are concerns about what the move looks like - logistically - with USC and UCLA so far from the rest of the Big Ten.
PODCAST: Coach Harvey Hyde gives his take on USC moving to the Big Ten and conference realignment

Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde are back together talking about the groundbreaking news that USC and UCLA will be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. The Trojans will move on from the Pac-12 after 100 years of membership, starting with the Pacific Coast Conference way back in 1922 all the way through the Pac-8, the Pac-10 and now the Pac-12. Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on losing all of those traditions like playing Cal and Stanford every year, road trips to the Pacific Northwest and of course playing in the Rose Bowl against a rival from the Big Ten. He also talks about the upside for the Trojans in making this move and if he feels there could have been anything done to prevent USC from leaving, on the conference side and within the Trojans athletic department.
USC baseball transfer Charlie Hurley commits to Texas

Pitcher Charlie Hurley will be reunited with his catcher Garret Guillemette, but the duo that has developed together during the last two years at USC won't be doing it in cardinal and gold. Hurley is following Guillemette halfway across the country. Two weeks after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Hurley...
Lincoln Riley says USC primed to compete with the elites of college football

This offseason has been an eventful one for the USC Trojans. A few months after hiring Lincoln Riley as their head football coach, it was announced that USC would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024. During a recent conversation on Always College Football, host Greg McElroy asked Riley if he believes USC is ready to compete with the elites in college football.
UW Men’s Basketball Team Welcomes UCLA, USC

Wisconsin men’s basketball welcomes UCLA and USC to the Big Ten. Badgers walk-on Isaac Lindsey tells Madison.com, “Why wouldn’t you want to play the best?”. He says you have to beat teams like that if you’re going to win the NCAA title. Both teams coming from...
Zach Charbonnet Selected as an Athlon All-American

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet has once again been selected as a preseason All-American. After his selection from college football analyst Phil Steele, Charbonnet has been named a 3rd Team All-American by Athlon. Charbonnet continues to receive quite a bit of attention. Aside from two All-American selections, he has been...
