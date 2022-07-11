Art Fair on the Square returns to Madison for 64th year

MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s most popular art celebrations returned over the weekend.

Art Fair on the Square was back for its 64th year, with plenty to see and do. Over 500 pieces of art were on display at the fair.

The fair draws over 200,000 people to Madison each year. Artists said the fair has a national reputation.

“I was so excited to be invited to participate,” artist Brenda Nienhouse said. “It’s been absolutely wonderful.”

The fair also featured live music, food and drinks.

