Memphis, TN

Memphis Tilth executive director dies in crash

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash at Millbranch Road and I-55 Sunday night.

The accident happened just before 11 p.m.

Officers said a man and woman were both inside of the vehicle. The man, who was also driving, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Tilth later confirmed that their executive director, Mia Madison, was the woman who died in the accident. Read their statement below:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our fearless leader Mia Madison. For the past 4 years, Mia has been the driving force behind Memphis Tilth, but more than that, she was a friend, mentor, and pillar in the community. Mia cared deeply for the city of Memphis, the people, and the local food system. Her commitment and contributions are unmatched, and she will truly be missed. While we cannot replace such a beautiful soul, we will keep her legacy of stewardship alive and well.”

Madison was pronounced dead on the scene. WREG interviewed Madison last year about Memphis Tilth.

This is an ongoing investigation.

