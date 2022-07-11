ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Young Rockers Will Perform at Watertown Summer Concert

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Saltonstall Park Concert features musicians from the School of Rock in Watertown. The free concert takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saltonstall Park, next to City Hall (149...

www.watertownmanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsrmagazine.com

Taffer's Tavern to Open First Boston Location at Arsenal Yards

Taffer's Tavern, the innovative, full-service tavern concept founded by leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, has announced that it will open its first Boston area location at Arsenal Yards, the thriving new neighborhood in Watertown from Boylston Properties and Wilder, later this summer. The Watertown, Massachusetts opening marks the second Taffer’s Tavern franchise location, with a third opening rapidly approaching in Washington, D.C. The brand’s first restaurant opened in October 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
WATERTOWN, MA
msonewsports.com

1980s Fashion Icon Celebrated at Peabody Essex Museum – Exhibit & Ticket Information – Photos

SALEM – The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) presents an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the. late fashion designer Patrick Kelly, whose meteoric rise in fashion remains unprecedented. Rooted in expressions of love and joy and inspired by his experiences growing up in the American South, Kelly’s fearless yet lighthearted designs pushed racial and cultural boundaries. First presented by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, and reconstituted for presentation at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco in 2021, Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love is on view at PEM through November 6, 2022.
SALEM, MA
belmontonian.com

Comella’s Leaving Belmont Center Location For New Home At Former Loading Dock Site

One of Belmont Center’s largest and most popular eateries will be leaving its Leonard Street storefront this fall for its new home on the Cambridge/Belmont line. At its Monday, July 11 meeting, the Belmont Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a special permit for a fast food license to the owners of Comella’s Restaurant to allow them to move the eatery known for its Italian cuisine and pizza to the former site of the Loading Dock at 11 Brighton St.
BELMONT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Watertown, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Watertown, MA
Government
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Rockers#Pop Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
ABC6.com

Body of fallen Marine to arrive in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that the body of a fallen Marine will arrive in the city Tuesday afternoon. The mayor said that Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly on June 20. His body will be flown into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hingham fire levels one home, damages several others

HINGHAM, Mass. — A community in Hingham is coming together after a massive fire leveled one home and seriously damaged another. Several other homes were also damaged. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy says an 11-year-old and his nanny were inside the home and they are the ones who saw the fire starting outside on a side porch. They may have also helped alert the painters inside on the second floor.
HINGHAM, MA
walls102.com

Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts have managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Foxwoods Casino Bus Trip Planned

Tewksbury Friends of the Elderly, Inc. are once again providing a “staycation” to the Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn., on July 21, 2022. The cost is $40 per person and includes bus, with air-conditioning and restroom, driver gratuity, snacks, water and the chance to play ( and hopefully win) Bus Bingo.
LEDYARD, CT
tmpresale.com

at Lynn Auditorium in Lynn Sep 10, 2022 – presale code

The Napoleon Dynamite And Q&a With Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries presale password everyone has been searching for is available for our members to use! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to buy tickets for before the public. You might not get another chance...
LYNN, MA
Watertown News

Fruits and Veggies in Season at the Watertown Farmers Market

The following information was provided by the Watertown Farmers Market:. We’re now in full swing with vendors bringing a delicious variety of farm fresh and specialty foods, along with fine arts and crafts from local artisans hosting our weekly guest tent. Be sure to stop by our community and city guest tents to learn about local agencies, services, and resources.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

New Youth Engagement Specialist Joins Watertown Youth Coalition

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Youth Coalition:. Raphael Marinho is the new Youth Engagement Specialist at Wayside Multi-Service Center and will be working with Watertown Youth in two capacities: as the Watertown Youth Coalition Peer Leadership Advisor and will also be available to intervene with youth engaged in or at-risk for substance misuse. He will screen, assess, and refer youth to appropriate programs and activities that support their health and wellness.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy