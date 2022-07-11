Teen catches eye of NASCAR star at Summer Shootout
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cassidy Keitt is an up-and-coming driver who, at thirteen years old, has already caught the eye of NASCAR Cup Series Driver, Austin Dillion.Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts ‘Summer Shootout’
This summer she’s racing her number 7 legends car at Charlotte Motorspeedway’s Summer Shootout in the Young Lion Division, chasing a dream of one day making it to the Cup Series.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 3