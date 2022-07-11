ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Teen catches eye of NASCAR star at Summer Shootout

By Grace Grill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cassidy Keitt is an up-and-coming driver who, at thirteen years old, has already caught the eye of NASCAR Cup Series Driver, Austin Dillion.

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts ‘Summer Shootout’

This summer she’s racing her number 7 legends car at Charlotte Motorspeedway’s Summer Shootout in the Young Lion Division, chasing a dream of one day making it to the Cup Series.

