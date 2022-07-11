Back to School Enrollment Fair on August 6
We’re ready to welcome you back to school. Parents of students in all grades – pre-K through 12th – can receive help to complete their child’s enrollment for the new school year....thehub.dallasisd.org
We’re ready to welcome you back to school. Parents of students in all grades – pre-K through 12th – can receive help to complete their child’s enrollment for the new school year....thehub.dallasisd.org
Everything you need to know about K12 in Dallas. You are one follow away from —— an eclectic account to empower public education in Dallas. We focus on citywide initiatives in learning and innovation for the next generation of Dallasites.
Comments / 0