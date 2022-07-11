Company news: James Branck and Sara Jaouen promoted by Christopher Community Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- With a promote-from-within mindset, Knutson Construction announces updated roles and responsibilities for four key executives including John Curry as CEO; Brendan Moore as president; Tom Leimer as senior vice president and general manager (Mankato and Rochester, Minn., and Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa) and Scott Hughes as vice president and general manager (Twin Cities Metro Area). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005808/en/ Knutson Construction Promotes Four Key Executives to Take on New Leadership Roles. Left to Right: Tom Leimer, senior vice president and general manager for Iowa City and Cedar Rapids; Brendan Moore, president; John Curry, CEO; and Scott Hughes, vice president and general manager for the Twin Cities metro area. (Photo: Business Wire)

