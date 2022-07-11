ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Company news: James Branck and Sara Jaouen promoted by Christopher Community Inc.

By Brenda Duncan
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christopher Community Inc. has announced two recent promotions. James Branck has been named director of quality and compliance. Branck has been with Christopher Community since 2010, and was most recently a senior regional property manager. In his new role, Branck will be responsible for overseeing the regulatory compliance across...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Knutson Construction Promotes Four Key Executives to Take on New Leadership Roles

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- With a promote-from-within mindset, Knutson Construction announces updated roles and responsibilities for four key executives including John Curry as CEO; Brendan Moore as president; Tom Leimer as senior vice president and general manager (Mankato and Rochester, Minn., and Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa) and Scott Hughes as vice president and general manager (Twin Cities Metro Area). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005808/en/ Knutson Construction Promotes Four Key Executives to Take on New Leadership Roles. Left to Right: Tom Leimer, senior vice president and general manager for Iowa City and Cedar Rapids; Brendan Moore, president; John Curry, CEO; and Scott Hughes, vice president and general manager for the Twin Cities metro area. (Photo: Business Wire)
CONSTRUCTION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LENOX CORPORATION, AMERICA'S LEADING TABLETOP, GIFTWARE, AND HOME ENTERTAINING COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE SILVERSMITHS, LTD., INC.

BRISTOL, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation, a leading supplier of tabletop, giftware, and home entertaining products, today announced that it has acquired Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc. The deal includes all existing Cambridge-branded tabletop products including flatware and drinkware but does not include the Thirstystone brand. With its...
BUSINESS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy