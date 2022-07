New York City has launched a new PSA, advising New Yorkers how to react in the event of a nuclear attack. The first step is to get inside and move away from any windows. Next, people are told to close all windows and doors and move into the basement if they have one. Finally, New Yorkers should “stay tuned” and follow the media for the latest news.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO