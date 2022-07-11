ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

By Jon Winkler and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLaQ7_0gbcYilc00
Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and of course, Amazon. Hisense/LG/TCL/Samsung/Walmart/Amazon/B&H Photo/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here. The massive two-day sales event began today, July 12 , and online shoppers are scoring discounts on everything, including big-ticket items like TVs. We found the best Prime Day TV deals from Amazon along with competing TV deals at Best Buy and Walmart , so you're sure to score the lowest prices on high-quality screens.

Update 1:00PM EST: Prime Day is upon us, which means we're going to update you live, throughout the day, with the best deals. Price changes, new deals, and more will be updated until the end of the day. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed

Best Prime Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day TV deals you can shop today, including a compact screen from TCL and a Reviewed-approved screen from LG .

  1. TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $99 (Save $50)
  2. Hisense 55-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $539.99 (Save $310)
  3. Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD HDR 12x Smart TV at Walmart for $997.99 (Save $300)
  4. TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $120)
  5. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,599.99 (Save $900)

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV to improve your gaming experience or need a budget-friendly screen , there are plenty of Prime Day TV deals to shop today. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home. We've tested the best screens on the market and found many of those quality screens on sale at major outlets including Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and more.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 75+ best Amazon deals today

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive Prime Day deal

Shop all the best Prime Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amazon TV deals for Prime Day

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested . The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. For Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 36% off at $1,599.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvDRT_0gbcYilc00
Score huge discounts with some stellar LG TV deals at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day. LG/B&H Photo/Best Buy/Reviewed

Walmart TV deals for Prime Day

Walmart has thousands of rollbacks for Amazon Prime Day and the TV deals are crystal clear winners. Save hundreds on TCL and Samsung TVs today at Walmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqOzj_0gbcYilc00
Shop epic Walmart TV deals for Prime Day on screens from Samsung, TCL and more. Samsung/Best Buy/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Buy TV deals for Prime Day

We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. Right now, you can get the TCL 5-Series in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $429.99—a $120 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast, plus it includes a Roku smart platform, our favorite streaming device .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJ6T7_0gbcYilc00
TCL is behind some of the best affordable TVs on the market and now they're even more wallet-friendly at Best Buy for Prime Day. TCL/Best Buy/Reviewed

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial that you can sign up for to experience Prime Day and you can find out which membership you qualify for here .

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13 . The deals officially began at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12 . More deals are expected to go live throughout the day and tomorrow as well, so keep your eyes peeled for top-rated TVs that go on sale during the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers like Amazon , Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts are even on the best TVs we've ever tested , including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#Samsung Tv#Android Tv#Clothing Shop#Best Buy#Lg#Smart Roku Tv
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Target Just Put 60,000 Home Items on Sale Ahead of Deal Days — These TK Items Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Between Amazon Prime day and Deal Days at Target, you better get your credit card ready. Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a list of things you’ve been meaning to buy floating around in your head, and then noticing that practically every store you shop at is majorly slicing prices for summer shopping. If you’ve been in the market for anything to spruce up your home, Target just put tens of thousands of items on sale ahead of Deal Days, which starts on July 11, 2022. If you don’t want to wait until then,...
SHOPPING
NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 40+ best sales and deals to shop now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Today marks the second and final day of...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

534K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy