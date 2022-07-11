Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and of course, Amazon. Hisense/LG/TCL/Samsung/Walmart/Amazon/B&H Photo/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here. The massive two-day sales event began today, July 12 , and online shoppers are scoring discounts on everything, including big-ticket items like TVs. We found the best Prime Day TV deals from Amazon along with competing TV deals at Best Buy and Walmart , so you're sure to score the lowest prices on high-quality screens.

Update 1:00PM EST: Prime Day is upon us, which means we're going to update you live, throughout the day, with the best deals. Price changes, new deals, and more will be updated until the end of the day. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed

Best Prime Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day TV deals you can shop today, including a compact screen from TCL and a Reviewed-approved screen from LG .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV to improve your gaming experience or need a budget-friendly screen , there are plenty of Prime Day TV deals to shop today. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home. We've tested the best screens on the market and found many of those quality screens on sale at major outlets including Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and more.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 75+ best Amazon deals today

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive Prime Day deal

Shop all the best Prime Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amazon TV deals for Prime Day

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested . The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. For Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 36% off at $1,599.99.

Score huge discounts with some stellar LG TV deals at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day. LG/B&H Photo/Best Buy/Reviewed

Walmart TV deals for Prime Day

Walmart has thousands of rollbacks for Amazon Prime Day and the TV deals are crystal clear winners. Save hundreds on TCL and Samsung TVs today at Walmart.

Shop epic Walmart TV deals for Prime Day on screens from Samsung, TCL and more. Samsung/Best Buy/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Buy TV deals for Prime Day

We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. Right now, you can get the TCL 5-Series in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $429.99—a $120 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast, plus it includes a Roku smart platform, our favorite streaming device .

TCL is behind some of the best affordable TVs on the market and now they're even more wallet-friendly at Best Buy for Prime Day. TCL/Best Buy/Reviewed

► Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial that you can sign up for to experience Prime Day and you can find out which membership you qualify for here .

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13 . The deals officially began at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12 . More deals are expected to go live throughout the day and tomorrow as well, so keep your eyes peeled for top-rated TVs that go on sale during the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers like Amazon , Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts are even on the best TVs we've ever tested , including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon