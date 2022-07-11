ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, IL

Delbert “Del” Dean Bush

Cover picture for the articleDelbert “Del” Dean Bush, 91 of Abingdon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at home. He was born November 5, 1930 in Clarks, Nebraska, the son of Glen and Martha (Hillegos) Bush. He married Sandra Smith Heimer on February 24, 1978 in...

Archie Howard Purcell

Archie Howard Purcell, 89, of Galesburg, passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. He was born May 24, 1933 in Salem, Illinois, the son of Noah and Lenore (Smith) Purcell. After graduating high school, he attended and received his bachelor’s degree from Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois. Archie then attended and received his master’s degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a history teacher at Galesburg High School for over 30 years, until his retirement.
GALESBURG, IL
Florence M. Bonis

Florence M. Bonis passed away at 2:45 pm on July 2, 2022, at OSF. St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. She was 88. She was born the fourth child of Leo and Helen Hoffa (Romanoski) on December 14, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She arrived behind Ruth, Ethel, and Robert.
GALESBURG, IL
Diana Kay Riley

Mrs. Diana Kay Riley, 84, of Galesburg passed away unexpectedly at 10:10 pm Sunday, July 10, 2022. Diana was born January 31, 1938, in Galesburg the daughter of Glen and Helen (Youngren) Ecklund. She married James Riley on April 4, 1959, in Galesburg. Diana is survived by her loving husband...
GALESBURG, IL
2022 Ag Field Day in Monmouth July 27th

The University of Illinois Extension Research farm in Monmouth will host an Ag Field Day on Wednesday, July 27th, says Commercial Agriculture Educator Dr. Chelsea Harbach:. “We will have Dr. Emerson Nafziger, Dr. Nick Seiter, Phillip Alberti, and Greg Steckel. They are going to give us presentations in the field about nitrogen management, corn rootworm, hemp variety trials, and some crop planting dates information.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth, IL
Obituaries
Norman Lloyd Wilcoxen

Norman Lloyd Wilcoxen, 82 of rural Abingdon, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home. He was born October 22, 1939 in Galesburg, the son of Lloyd W. and Serena (Surroz) Wilcoxen. Norm is survived by his companion of 40 years, Carolyn Reifsteck; his son, Jeff...
ABINGDON, IL
Richard W. “Rick” Shrader

Richard W. “Rick” Shrader, age 59, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away. at 2:30 am at his residence on Friday July 8, 2022. He was born on. February 2, 1963 in Hinckley, Illinois and was the son of Emmit and. Elizabeth (Fields) Shrader. He was raised in Oquawka. He...
MONMOUTH, IL
Margaret H. Lafferty

Margaret H. Lafferty, 85, of Alexis, IL, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Friday, July 08, 2022 at Roseville Care Center in Roseville IL. Margie was born January 13, 1937, in Monmouth, the daughter of J. Leo and Helen “Eileen” (Barry) Flanagan in Monmouth, IL. She married Richard (Dick) Lafferty on July 11, 1958 in Monmouth and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2021.
ALEXIS, IL
William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr.

William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr., 88, of Williamsfield. He was the son of William A. and Oletha A. (Squires) Spencer. Bill married the love of his life, Janet L. Miars on January 31, 1953 in Kohoka, Missouri. Together, they celebrated a life of 64 years before she preceded him in death on November 14, 2017. Surviving Bill are his children, Debbie (Bill) Machin of Williamsfield, Kirt Spencer of Galesburg, Becky Miller of Williamsfield and Bill Spencer, Jr. of Woodhull; siblings, Jim Spencer of Peoria, Judith Rhoades of Novelty, Missouri and Stanley Spencer of Newark, Missouri; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; grandson, Ed Spencer and sister, Pat Carlson.
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL
Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
Josh Turner and Joe Nichols This Thursday in Knoxville

One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Knox County Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022! Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 billion online streams, will headline the night with multi-platinum and three-time Grammy-nominated Joe Nichols!. The...
KNOXVILLE, IL
Monmouth-Roseville High School Making Improvements to Gym, Baseball Field

The summer has been been a very busy time of the year for the Monmouth-Roseville School District. There has been construction projects and upgrades at several facilities. Titan fans and athletes will benefit from some of those upgrades inside the high school gymnasium and the baseball field at Sunny Lane, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher.
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth College’s Student-Focused Core Curriculum will be More Transfer Friendly

Monmouth College faculty and staff have created a new core curriculum that will be implemented this upcoming fall semester. Students will find the curriculum more transfer-friendly, allowing them to take more elective courses, and continues to help better prepare for future careers. Associate Dean of Academic Initiatives Stephanie Baugh says the core curriculum has been broken down into three separate areas that have grown from the general education program:
MONMOUTH, IL
Ice Cream Social July 14th at Monmouth’s Strom Center

On Thursday, July 14th, Strom Center will host an Ice Cream Social, shares Executive Director Carol McCrery:. “It will be ice cream, homemade cake, or homemade pie. The cost is only $3.50 for an adult and $2.50 for children aged 12 and under. There will be a 50/50 drawing and that will be $1 a ticket or six for $5. The Monmouth Municipal Band, they will start playing at seven o’clock. You don’t have to buy tickets ahead of time; you can just come and buy them at the door or just come and listen to the band.”
MONMOUTH, IL
East Moline man arrested in McDonough County on several charges

On Sunday July 10, at 8:41 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a black Suzuki motorcycle entering Good Hope, from the north on Highway 67 at 65 miles per hour and had no registration on the motorcycle. The motorcycle stopped for the deputy when he conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Monmouth Street. The driver pulled over long enough for the deputy to exit the vehicle and then fled the traffic stop. The driver sped away at over 80 miles per hour.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Warren County

US Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street, Warren County. July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m. Unit 1 – Shawn P. Runge, 55-year-old male from Morris, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 – Joy R. Stephens, 80-year-old female from Monmouth, IL –...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Macomb Police Investigate Burglary of Gaming Machines and ATMs

On 07/07/22 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Jefferson Callaghan was arrested by the Macomb Police Department for Burglary, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and Theft over $10,000. Investigators with the Macomb Police Department conducted a 4-month long investigation following multiple burglaries to area businesses and dealerships. Callaghan is suspected in 5 separate burglaries where 3 separate vehicles were taken from these locations along with burglarizing gaming machines and ATM’s. The investigation spans from the Illinois/Indiana state line to Iowa.
MACOMB, IL

