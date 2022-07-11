ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Richard W. “Rick” Shrader

Cover picture for the articleRichard W. “Rick” Shrader, age 59, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away. at 2:30 am at his residence on Friday July 8, 2022. He was born on. February 2, 1963 in Hinckley, Illinois and was the son of Emmit and. Elizabeth (Fields) Shrader. He was raised in Oquawka....

Archie Howard Purcell

Archie Howard Purcell, 89, of Galesburg, passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. He was born May 24, 1933 in Salem, Illinois, the son of Noah and Lenore (Smith) Purcell. After graduating high school, he attended and received his bachelor’s degree from Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois. Archie then attended and received his master’s degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a history teacher at Galesburg High School for over 30 years, until his retirement.
GALESBURG, IL
George D. Brown

George D. Brown, 93, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, in his home. He was born May 10, 1929 in Monmouth, the son of Fred M. and Lillian G. (Earp) Brown. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1947. George joined the Army 46th Construction Engineers on March 6, 1951. He fought in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 as a Private 1st Class.
MONMOUTH, IL
Katherine I. Upp

Katherine I. Upp of Lakeland, Florida formally of Galesburg, Illinois passed away on June 23rd, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born on January 28th, 1927 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Leona Lee. Katherine graduated from Galesburg High School in Galesburg, Illinois and went on to work as an accountant at CNA Financial Corporation in Chicago, Illinois for 33 years.
GALESBURG, IL
2022 Ag Field Day in Monmouth July 27th

The University of Illinois Extension Research farm in Monmouth will host an Ag Field Day on Wednesday, July 27th, says Commercial Agriculture Educator Dr. Chelsea Harbach:. “We will have Dr. Emerson Nafziger, Dr. Nick Seiter, Phillip Alberti, and Greg Steckel. They are going to give us presentations in the field about nitrogen management, corn rootworm, hemp variety trials, and some crop planting dates information.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth, IL
Obituaries
Fern M. Lox

Fern M. Lox, age 93, of Oquawka, Illinois; passed away at 7:30 am on Monday August 23, 2021 at Oak Wood Estates Retirement in Stronghurst, Illinois. Fern was born on May 31, 1928 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the daughter of Earl W. and Viola Bertha Riggle Meline. Fern was raised in Alexis, Illinois where she attended local schools and graduated from Alexis High School. Fern married Jamie F. Lox on September 8, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2005. Fern first worked at Smoler’s garment manufacturing in Monmouth and later for many years was a store clerk at Tom & Linda’s Retail Grocery, also in Monmouth. She loved to sew and quilt and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Fan. She loved her family and grandchildren and attended all of their family events and activities. She also loved being with her grandpups and endured eleven years of dialysis before her passing.
OQUAWKA, IL
William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr.

William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr., 88, of Williamsfield. He was the son of William A. and Oletha A. (Squires) Spencer. Bill married the love of his life, Janet L. Miars on January 31, 1953 in Kohoka, Missouri. Together, they celebrated a life of 64 years before she preceded him in death on November 14, 2017. Surviving Bill are his children, Debbie (Bill) Machin of Williamsfield, Kirt Spencer of Galesburg, Becky Miller of Williamsfield and Bill Spencer, Jr. of Woodhull; siblings, Jim Spencer of Peoria, Judith Rhoades of Novelty, Missouri and Stanley Spencer of Newark, Missouri; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; grandson, Ed Spencer and sister, Pat Carlson.
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL
Josh Turner and Joe Nichols This Thursday in Knoxville

One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Knox County Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022! Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 billion online streams, will headline the night with multi-platinum and three-time Grammy-nominated Joe Nichols!. The...
KNOXVILLE, IL
Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
Monmouth-Roseville High School Making Improvements to Gym, Baseball Field

The summer has been been a very busy time of the year for the Monmouth-Roseville School District. There has been construction projects and upgrades at several facilities. Titan fans and athletes will benefit from some of those upgrades inside the high school gymnasium and the baseball field at Sunny Lane, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher.
MONMOUTH, IL
Ice Cream Social July 14th at Monmouth’s Strom Center

On Thursday, July 14th, Strom Center will host an Ice Cream Social, shares Executive Director Carol McCrery:. “It will be ice cream, homemade cake, or homemade pie. The cost is only $3.50 for an adult and $2.50 for children aged 12 and under. There will be a 50/50 drawing and that will be $1 a ticket or six for $5. The Monmouth Municipal Band, they will start playing at seven o’clock. You don’t have to buy tickets ahead of time; you can just come and buy them at the door or just come and listen to the band.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth College’s Student-Focused Core Curriculum will be More Transfer Friendly

Monmouth College faculty and staff have created a new core curriculum that will be implemented this upcoming fall semester. Students will find the curriculum more transfer-friendly, allowing them to take more elective courses, and continues to help better prepare for future careers. Associate Dean of Academic Initiatives Stephanie Baugh says the core curriculum has been broken down into three separate areas that have grown from the general education program:
MONMOUTH, IL
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Warren County

US Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street, Warren County. July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m. Unit 1 – Shawn P. Runge, 55-year-old male from Morris, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 – Joy R. Stephens, 80-year-old female from Monmouth, IL –...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Entry Forms Now Available for the 2022 Prime Beef Festival Parade

The 2022 Prime Beef Festival Parade Entry forms are available now! Our 2022 theme is “Into the Future, Back to our Roots”. Be sure to plan your float entries around this theme and remember to stock-up on tissue paper and chicken wire! Cost of participation is $10 per entry. Be sure to sign-up prior to 9/1/2022 to avoid an entry increase!
MONMOUTH, IL
East Moline man arrested in McDonough County on several charges

On Sunday July 10, at 8:41 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a black Suzuki motorcycle entering Good Hope, from the north on Highway 67 at 65 miles per hour and had no registration on the motorcycle. The motorcycle stopped for the deputy when he conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Monmouth Street. The driver pulled over long enough for the deputy to exit the vehicle and then fled the traffic stop. The driver sped away at over 80 miles per hour.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
M-R Students Present Emma! A Pop Musical This Friday and Saturday

Monmouth-Roseville High School and Junior High Drama students will present Emma! A Pop Musical this Friday and Saturday at the High School Auditorium. Director Nicole Trego offers a preview of the upcoming production:. “If you have by chance read Jane Austen’s Emma book, or you have seen the movie Clueless,...
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth City Council Approves C & D Electric Service Agreement

Monmouth City Council has approved a service agreement with C & D Electric to provide electrical inspections services within the city, informs City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. “This has been a traditional arrangement that we have had for a number of years because we don’t have a qualified licensed electrical inspector...
MONMOUTH, IL

