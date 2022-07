If you’re a teacher in New Jersey, you make an average of $76,000 a year, and the dues you pay annually to various unions are somewhere north of $1,300. You probably pay it without a quibble, knowing that you’ll be vested in a pension system after 10 years, and that the payoff could be pretty sweet if you climb a few tiers beyond the normal retirement age of 60. Besides, you’re not in this for money.

