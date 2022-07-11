ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlintown, PA

Compass Inn Museum exhibit explores 'Fabric of Our Lives'

By Shirley McMarlin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evolution of technology used in textile production is the focus of the new exhibit, “The Fabric of Our Lives: 1,000 Years of Textile Innovation,” at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown. The display allows the museum to showcase items not often highlighted at the historic stagecoach stop....

