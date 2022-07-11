ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

New humanities certificate offers themed pathways for students

By Rob McCullough
Cover picture for the articleThe University of Michigan-Flint's College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) is offering a pathway for students to complete a portion of their general education program through an innovative 12-16 credit hour Certificate in Humanistic Inquiry in the Liberal Arts & Sciences (CHILAS) that debuts in fall 2022. With an...

