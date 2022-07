TIPP CITY — A discussion item regarding an update on the Ohio Sunshine Law was removed from the agenda at the Tipp City School Board’s work session held Monday. Board member Theresa Dunaway motioned to remove the item from the agenda after stating that the board had not voted on a developmental discussion at the previous meeting, but to authorize Superintendent Mark Stefanik to contact the school board’s attorneys for the purpose of investigating an alleged violation of the executive session that had been made by Dunaway. The agenda item for Monday’s work session would have an update from the board’s attorneys, Roetzel & Andress, on Ohio Sunshine Laws and more specifically, improper uses of executive session.

