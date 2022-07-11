Firefighters battle restaurant fire on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Damage is estimated at $139,000 for an East Side restaurant that caught fire Saturday.

Crews were called about 9:15 a.m. Saturday to 422 Deli and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Reports said the blaze started in the bar area of the building but a cause is still under investigation. The building is a total loss.

One firefighter was hit in the head with a falling light fixture while crews were inside and a backhoe was bought in to knock down portions of the building or move debris around to help firefighters find hot spots.

