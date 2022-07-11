ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Pet of the Week: Chio

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chio is a 2-year-old tan, male Labrador Retriever and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since February 2022.

He has been very gentle with CCACS staff and would love a forever home with a loving family.

Chio also loves to go to the yard and play outside with staff.

He has received all age-appropriate vaccinations and tested below detectable limits for heartworms. Chio's skin scrape results were below limits as well.

Stop by and visit Chio and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, from July 11 – 31, 2022.

As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part in taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees during this three-week event.

