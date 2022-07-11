ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Unemployment Agency warns of text messaging phishing scam

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJHxp_0gbcV4HC00

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning people of a text message phishing scam targeting those who have filed for unemployment benefits.

According to the UIA, anti-fraud investigators have learned of the scam to steal money. The UIA does not use text messages to correspond with claimants.

They are reminding people not to click the link in the text message and to report it as junk or spam and delete the text.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rOZz_0gbcV4HC00

“Bad actors are constantly using sophisticated methods to try to steal the money you deserve,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “UIA will not tolerate criminals who try to steal money from hard-working Michiganders. Fighting fraud and providing exemplary customer service are our top priorities. If you suspect anyone of trying to get your personal information or steal your benefits, let us know right away.”

The only way the UIA communicates with claimants is through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), letters mailed to the current address or by phone.

