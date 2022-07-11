ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two die in shooting, crash Sunday evening

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5Ixu_0gbcUhSN00 Portland police are investigating a July 10 killing and a fatal bicycle crash in different parts of town.

Portland police are investigating a shooting and a crash that killed two people Sunday evening.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. People involved in both deaths remained on the scenes and were not immediately arrested.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 8:31 p.m. on July 10 when North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was deceased. A person who was involved remained at the scene and was cooperative with responding officers.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Det Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

Then, at 10:14 p.m., North Precinct were dispatched to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of North Juneau Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. When officers arrived, they learned from paramedics at the scene that the bicyclist had died. The involved driver remained at the scene.

The Major Crash Team responded to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-184939, or call (503)823-2103.

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
