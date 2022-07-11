Public Safety Meeting Cancelled, Council Still On For Today

Communities across Ohio are getting things in place to get their share of the $808 million settlement from drug distributors. According to the governor’s office, municipalities representing 85% of the Ohio population were represented in the lawsuit and will be getting a portion of the settlement. The money is restricted for use by programs that deal with drug recovery, treatment, or prevention. Plus, the money can be part of public awareness campaigns to promote well-being in the state. The Allen County Commissioners have set up a fund to receive their portion, which will be divided over 18 years. But it is unknown right now how much they will get.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO