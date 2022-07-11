ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Gas prices decline for fourth straight week

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJwjN_0gbcTjG200

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fourth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 12.8 cents from a week ago to $4.66 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is down 34.4 cents from a month ago and $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains the risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $4.29 per gallon, down 20 cents from last week, followed by $4.39, $4.59, $4.49, and $4.69 rounding out the top five most common prices. The median U.S. price is $4.55 per gallon, down 11 cents from last week and about 11 cents lower than the national average. The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.89/gal, while the bottom 10% average $3.98/gal. The states with the lowest average prices: South Carolina ($4.14), Mississippi ($4.17), and Georgia ($4.18). The states with the highest prices: California ($6.08), Hawaii ($5.59), and Alaska ($5.48).

See previous gas price reports here

In the NottinghamMD.com coverage area, the cheapest gas as of Monday could be found at the following locations:

$4.35 per gallon
Costco
9919 Pulaski Highway
Middle River, MD 21220

$4.35 per gallon
BJ’s
4201 Wholesale Club Drive
Nottingham, MD 21236

$4.35 per gallon
Sam’s Club
6410 Petrie Way Road
Rosedale, MD  21237

$4.39 per gallon
7-Eleven
11625 Philadelphia Road
White Marsh, MD 21162

$4.39 per gallon
Carroll Motor Fuels
9525 Pulaski Highway
Middle River, MD 21220

Photo via Pixabay

The post Gas prices decline for fourth straight week appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices see double-digit drop, could extend streak to fourth week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 10.4 cents from a week ago to $4.78 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 7.1 cents from a month ago and $1.66 … Continue reading "Gas prices see double-digit drop, could extend streak to fourth week" The post Gas prices see double-digit drop, could extend streak to fourth week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA Sees Light Rail Problems And Commuter Train Cancellations In Wake Of Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State officials are tracking multiple transportation delays in the Baltimore area. The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration initially warned of delays on the commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Bunswick lines. The severe thunderstorms pummeling the state had created delays of 15 to 20 minutes in the minutes leading up to 6 p.m. By 6:30 p.m., the MTA announced that service along the Camden line had been suspended. MARC Camden Line – Service Suspended — Camden Line Service is currently suspended due to several downed trees and severe weather until further notice. Passengers are encouraged to utilize...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Middle River, MD
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
California, MD
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Nottingham, MD
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
themunchonline.com

Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom

Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmOffice: (410) 522-7368www.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Townhome Development at One Westport Hopes to Begin in Coming Months

In partnership with Ryan Homes, Stonewall Capital hopes to begin work in late summer or early fall on a townhome development at the One Westport development. This will be the first phase of a $500-million, mixed-used development by Stonewall Capital on a 43-acre waterfront site in Westport in South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gas Stations#Americans
NottinghamMD.com

Several roads closed, trees down as storms sweep through Baltimore County

UPDATE: From the Baltimore County Fire Department… BaltoCo has experienced a significant weather event. 911 is experiencing a large volume of calls. For non-emergency issues call (410) 887-2222. Please do not call 911 to report trees or wires down unless someone is hurt, injured, arcing, sparks, or fire is present Please call (410) 887-2961. Updates will be sent out as … Continue reading "Several roads closed, trees down as storms sweep through Baltimore County" The post Several roads closed, trees down as storms sweep through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Seven Courts Drive shut down for emergency utility work

UPDATE: There is a streetlight cable job occurring at Neves and Seven Courts and there is a gas leak from a contractor that struck a gas line at 9101 Lincolnshire. The gas leak repair is ongoing. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of gas leak in Nottingham’s Seven Courts community. Councilman David Marks on Monday reported … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Seven Courts Drive shut down for emergency utility work" The post Councilman Marks: Seven Courts Drive shut down for emergency utility work appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
tmpresale.com

in Baltimore, MD Nov 03, 2022 – pre-sale password

The new Mercy Me presale password is now on our site: This is a great chance for you to get tickets for before they go on sale. You might not get another chance to see ‘s event in Baltimore, MD. Here are all the Mercy Me event details:. Mercy...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NottinghamMD.com

BUCK MOON: Second supermoon of 2022 rises tonight

BALTIMORE, MD—The first full moon of astrological summer will rise on Wednesday night, and it will be the second supermoon of 2022. It will also be the largest supermoon of the year. “Supermoon” is a loose term that refers to a new or full moon that is within 90 percent of its closest point to Earth, as coined by astrologer … Continue reading "BUCK MOON: Second supermoon of 2022 rises tonight" The post BUCK MOON: Second supermoon of 2022 rises tonight appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Trapped In Machinery On Baltimore Block (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of an accident where a civilian trapped in machinery. The victim became trapped on the 3200 block of Fait Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The victim's condition is currently unknown and they are reportedly awaiting medical transport. This...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Cars Destroyed In Vehicle Fire At Towson Mall Garage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three cars were destroyed in a vehicle fire that broke out Tuesday at the Towson mall’s parking garage. The fast-moving fire was reported about 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the parking garage next to the mall near the corner of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. It took crews minutes to get the flames under control, but by then three vehicles were destroyed, the fire department said. Hazardous materials crews were called in to help with a fuel spill related to the vehicle fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The incident resulted in a massive presence of first responders near the mall, as well as the evacuation of at least one department store. It is unclear how the vehicles caught fire. The cause remains under investigation.
TOWSON, MD
baltimorestyle.com

The Trendiest Restaurants in Baltimore

Wellness meets trendy at this plant-based scratch kitchen and tea bar in Baltimore County. Their bold flavors and innovative menu make eating plants inspiring and sustainable. Dine on the patio or inside the stylish cafe. Recommendations: Chic N’ Fungi Sandwich, Street Taco Box, Lady Hibiscus Tea, Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy