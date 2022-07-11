ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 10,...

Richard Shield, 89, of Santa Anna

Richard Shield, 89 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:31 am at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home Santa Anna.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Willie Balencia Jr, 65, of Goldthwaite

Willie Balencia Jr, 65, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away at his home on Friday, July 8th 2022. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, a devoted Catholic and was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus-Council 10816, Stephenville, Texas. Willie was born in San Saba, Texas on April...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

John Raymond Young of May

John Raymond Young laid down his working tools at his home in May, Texas and passed on July 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Monahans, Texas on April 5, 1946 and is preceded in death by parents, John Lee and Eva Maurine Young of Hurst, Texas.
MAY, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
Adan “Adam” Castaneda, 58, of Brownwood

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Ruben Salazar, 59, of Cross Plains

Ruben Salazar, 59, beloved husband, daddy, and welo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5th 2022. Visitation and Rosary for Ruben will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, July...
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at New Beginnings with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Gloria Willson Marler, 89, of Goldthwaite

Gloria Willson Marler, 89 of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, July 10. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
Here are the 10 Buc-ee’s Locations Closest to Abilene, Texas

Here in Texas, we passionately (and sometimes, obnoxiously) show our pride in the things we love almost as much as our own moms and Buc-ee's is totally one of those things. However, for those of us in West Texas, we don't get to experience the awesomeness of Buc-ee's as much as we'd like because of the distance to the closest location.
ABILENE, TX
Quarterly First Responder Award Given to Camp Bowie Staff

During times of intense wildfires back in the Spring, various volunteer fire departments would get assistance from the firefighters at Camp Bowie. During the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award recognized Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
A Revamped Menu and Kitchen Breathe New Life Into This Abilene Joint

Abilene barbecue is going through a transformation. The Shed Market, an honorable mention on our 2021 barbecue list, recently opened a new location on Abilene’s south side, tripling its capacity. Texas Cowboy BBQ on the north side of town is showing off its new dining room and menu after being featured on Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible. And right in between them is Jay’s BBQ Shack, which has had a glow-up of its own and is serving the best brisket I’ve ever eaten in Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
Landfill construction bids sought by Brownwood City Council

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, a resolution was unanimously approved to seek sealed proposals for the construction of cells 14-16 at the landfill. “The City of Brownwood has the regional landfill and it services all of Brown County and some of the smaller counties in the area,” said Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford. “Based upon our projections of waste, we have about a year and a half left of cell space in the landfill. We have known we would have to be constructing additional cells at the landfill for a few years now, and we have begun the engineering work for the construction in this current fiscal year. What was approved today was the City to go out for bids for the construction of two additional cells at the landfill.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood police make two arrests for assault

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of recent arrests:. On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue E regarding a report of an assault. The caller on 911 stated that a female was assaulted by another female.
BROWNWOOD, TX

