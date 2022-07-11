Princess Eugenie Relocating To Portugal To Leave All The Royal Family Drama Behind

Princess Eugenie is allegedly relocating to Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and son, August.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Reuters

An unnamed source told New Idea that Princess Eugenie is sick and tired of all the drama surrounding the royal family, particularly her dad, Prince Andrew.

“They’re done with all the drama going on in Buckingham Palace right now. Eugenie wants to focus on August and hopefully have another baby. With all the stresses of lawsuits and the gloom that’s come over the family as the queen’s health continues to waver, she wants to focus on her new family, and moving to Portugal is the right thing for them,” the source said.