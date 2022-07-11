ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Eugenie Relocating To Portugal To Leave All The Royal Family Drama Behind

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Princess Eugenie is allegedly relocating to Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and son, August.

Princess Eugenie and her husbandReuters

An unnamed source told New Idea that Princess Eugenie is sick and tired of all the drama surrounding the royal family, particularly her dad, Prince Andrew.

“They’re done with all the drama going on in Buckingham Palace right now. Eugenie wants to focus on August and hopefully have another baby. With all the stresses of lawsuits and the gloom that’s come over the family as the queen’s health continues to waver, she wants to focus on her new family, and moving to Portugal is the right thing for them,” the source said.

Comments / 66

S
2d ago

Drama, that's thanks to her father. She & her husband are moving for a job. Stop trying to make it more than what it is

K. Hains
1d ago

Months ago I saw that they were moving due to her husband getting a new job opportunity, I doubt it’s a move just to move away.

anonymous
2d ago

she not a major royal and her dad is Andrew. I think that's why she moved. that and she didn't get the house she wanted st Windsor

Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

